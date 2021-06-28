Reading Time: 2 minutes
Savory “Beef” & Mushroom Avo Toast, Lemon Pepper Chick’n Avo Toast and “Chorizo” and “Egg” Avo Toast!
Ingredients
Savory “Beef” & Mushroom Avocado Toast
- 1 pack Abbot’s Butcher Savory Ground “Beef”
- sourdough bread
- sliced avocado
- Cremini mushrooms
- basil fresh
Lemon Pepper Chick’n Avocado Toast
- 1 pack Abbot’s Butcher Slow Roasted Chick’n
- sourdough bread
- hummus
- sliced avocado
- lemon pepper
- microgreens
“Chorizo” & “Egg” Avocado Toast
- 1 pack Abbot’s Butcher Spanish Smoked “Chorizo”
- plant-based egg
- sliced avocado
- multigrain toast
- microgreens
Instructions
Savory “Beef” & Mushroom Avocado Toast
-
Cook the “Beef” according to its package instructions, seasoning with a dash of sea salt and cracked black pepper. Then, set aside.
-
Toast the sourdough until slightly golden brown. Then layer with sliced avocado.
-
Slice the mushrooms, the saute in avocado oil (or EVOO). Do not salt just yet. You want to get the mushrooms nice and crispy first. Wait until the mushrooms are fully cooked to add any seasoning.
-
Top the avocado with mushrooms and ground beef. Garnish with fresh basil and more cracked black pepper.
Lemon Pepper Chick’n Avocado Toast
-
Cook the Chick’n according to its package instructions, then season generously with lemon pepper. Set aside.
-
Toast the sourdough until slightly golden. Then spread a layer of your favorite hummus on top.
-
Layer the sliced avocado, then spoon the Chick’n onto the toast and garnish with microgreens and a drizzle of avocado oil. Enjoy!
“Chorizo” & “Egg” Avocado Toast
-
Cook the “Chorizo” according to its package instructions and set aside.
-
Cut a 1” slice of multigrain bread and toast it until it’s golden brown.
-
Cook your plant-based egg, adding your favorite seasonings. We love a dusting of sea salt and a dash of cayenne.
-
Now it’s time to assemble. Layer the egg onto the toast, top with sliced avocado and chorizo. Garnish with microgreens. Option to top with a final drizzle of avocado oil.
