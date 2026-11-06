Big Batch High-Protein Dumplings

These high-protein dumplings by Natlicious Food are a great addition to your homemade recipe collection. Each dumpling packs a flavorful filling made with vegan mince, firm tofu, and vegetables. Garlic, ginger, and spring onions bring plenty of flavor, while a savory sauce adds a spicy, slightly sweet kick. Pan-frying gives the dumplings crispy bottoms, with steam helping the wrappers cook through.

This recipe makes around 60 dumplings, so it’s ideal for batch cooking or feeding a crowd. Folding each dumpling takes a little time, but you can prepare a large batch in one go. Cook what you need straight away, then save the rest for another meal. The tofu and vegan mince provide plant-based protein, making these dumplings a hearty addition to lunch or dinner.

Read more: Miso-Mustard Tempeh With Roasted Baby Bok Choy

Serve them with steamed rice and edamame beans for a fuller meal. Add soy sauce, sesame seeds, sliced spring onions, or chili oil to finish. These homemade dumplings work well for family meals, sharing with friends, or keeping a stash ready for busy days. Make them for a gathering, or spend an afternoon preparing a batch to enjoy throughout the week.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

High-protein dumplings method

These vegan high-protein dumplings combine vegan mince, tofu, and vegetables in savory wrappers with garlic, ginger, and a flavorful sauce. The recipe makes around 60 dumplings, making it a useful option for batch cooking, sharing with a crowd, or stocking up for easy meals. No ratings yet Servings 60 dumplings Ingredients Filling: 250 g vegan mince

360 g firm tofu

A handful of chopped cabbage

1 carrot

5 cloves of garlic

1 small piece of ginger

2 spring onions Sauce for the filling: ½ teaspoon white miso paste soybean paste

½ teaspoon gochujang hot red pepper paste

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon vegan fish sauce

1 tablespoon maple syrup

A splash of unagi sauce

A pinch of salt

½ teaspoon of 5 spice Chinese seasoning

½ teaspoon of garlic granules

Freshly cracked pepper For the wrapping: 60 dumpling wrappers

Water Serve with: 2 tablespoons soy sauce

Sesame seeds

Spring onions green parts

Chili oil Instructions Sauté the mince with a splash of oil (I used olive oil).

In the meantime, add the tofu to a food processor and pulse for a few minutes to crumble it. Once the mince has browned, add the tofu and sauté for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

In the same food processor, add the cabbage, carrots, garlic, and ginger, and pulse until you get small pieces. Then add the pulsed veggies and the white parts of the chopped spring onions and sauté for 3-4 minutes until the aromatics release their flavours, stirring occasionally.

In the meantime, prepare the sauce by mixing all the ingredients together along with a bit of warm water (around 50ml).

Add the sauce into the pan and stir it through for a few minutes.

Taste to adjust the seasoning to your preference, then transfer the mixture into a large bowl, add the green parts of the spring onions, mix, and set aside to cool down.

Then add a teaspoon of the filling in the centre of each dumpling wrapper, and use your finger to add some water to the sides of the wrap. Fold and pleat the edges to seal the dumpling securely. You can start by folding the dumpling in half and pinching the wrapper together at the meeting point at the top.

Place the dumplings you want to cook immediately in a warm pan, along with some oil, for a couple of minutes, to give them a nice crispy bottom, then add 50ml or so of warm water, cover the pan to create steam, and cook them for 2-3 minutes.

Once the water has evaporated, add the soy sauce and a sprinkle of sesame seeds and sauté for a minute or two until they get a lovely color.

Serve with some steamed rice, edamame beans, and chili oil to complete the experience!

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com