The EU Has Banned Dozens Of Veggie Food Names, What’s Next?

In March, after months of deliberation, discussions on plant-based food labelling between the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the Council of the European Union finally drew to a close. The result? While some familiar names, such as ‘sausage’, ‘burger’ and ‘nuggets’, were spared, dozens more faced the chop.

Read more: The Legume Renaissance: One Bean Per Day Could Save Europeans €42 Million

Familiar terms that help people choose plant-based versions of their favourite foods, including ‘beef’, ‘pork’, ‘chicken,’ and ‘bacon’ could soon be off the table in EU countries. And they really couldn’t have picked a worse time.

We’re already seeing the impacts of climate change, and the National Health Service (NHS) is under significant strain. At the same time, more animals are being killed for food than ever. If ever there was a moment to make it easier, not harder, for people with a lot on their plates to make a positive switch and reduce their meat consumption, this is it. But is the decision final, or do we still have an opportunity to change it?

Unfortunately, while it hasn’t yet been written into law, the chances of decision-makers backtracking are slim, though not impossible. In the UK, public opposition has already been strong, and in December 2025, none other than Paul McCartney and the McCartney family stepped in. He called on the EU to ‘Let It Be’ and retain these familiar plant-based food names, joining a cross-party group of MPs to do so.

In February, companies including Linda McCartney Foods, Quorn, and THIS urged EU decision-makers to “let common sense prevail,” warning the changes would create “unnecessary confusion” for consumers without helping anyone.

Read more: Retailers Should ‘Capture’ Opportunity As Plant-Based Market Returns To Growth

Save our sausages

So, what’s next?

Sticking with the Beatles theme, now’s the time to ‘Come Together’ and show firm, united opposition to this ban from the UK. There are several reasons why this matters. First, the decision is not yet final. Second, we need to protect the familiar terms that have been saved, for now, in case this debate returns, as well as show opposition to similar bans elsewhere. And third, key steps appear to have been missed in the decision-making process. No impact assessment has been carried out, meaning the real-world consequences of this potentially far-reaching change remain unclear.

More recent developments, such as the European Parliament vote urging the Commission to consider restricting NGOs that advocate for plant-based foods, further illustrate the dangerous effect that well-funded meat industry lobbyists and aligned policymakers are seeking to impose across Europe. It’s a critical moment to take action.

The Vegetarian Society has launched the “Save Our Sausages” petition to do just that. Every signature is a voice against this ban and the potentially damaging consequences it could have. At its core, this is about protecting choice and making it easier, not harder, for people to choose more ethical and sustainable options. It’s worth speaking up for.

You can find out more and sign the petition here.

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