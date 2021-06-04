Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vegan brand Squeaky Bean is launching what it describes as the world’s first ‘foodie influencer hub’.

The company is providing five content creators the chance to move into a luxury UK mansion for 21 to ‘work on social media projects that showcase their aspirational lifestyles’.

‘Foodie influencer hub’

Participants will also take part in ‘fun activities to show the world just how tasty, easy and exciting plant-based food can be’.

Like TV show Big Brother, entrants should prepare themselves for some additional fun tasks along the way that will ‘unlock additional treats and areas of the house’.

Although contestants do not have to follow a vegan lifestyle – everyone will be challenged to go plant-based for the duration.

They will also be paid for their time and have access to the accommodations’ many facilities. This includes an indoor infinity pool, sauna, gym, as well as a steam room.

‘The opportunity of a lifetime’

Sarah Augustine is the co-creator of Squeaky Bean. In a statement sent to PBN, she said: “By opening our search for Squeaky House members to the nation, we’re offering five people the chance to experience the opportunity of a lifetime.

“They’ll have 21 days to enjoy plant-based foodie fun, create meaningful and memorable content, and challenge some of the misconceptions around plant-based food.

“We can’t wait to see what the house comes up with!”

‘A plant-based spin’

Moreover, James Brooks is a TikToker and founder of Team Brooks, which worked alongside Squeaky Bean to develop the house. He added: “Content creator hubs are a growing trend.

“By giving the Squeaky House a plant-based spin… We’ll be able to capture some of the excitement around vegan food and offer each of our housemates an experience they’ll never forget.

“It’s the most exciting creator house concept anywhere in the world.”

How to enter

Those interested in the influencer hub should share a video of themselves tagging @squeakybeanveg on Instagram with the hashtag #squeakyhousemate.

The video should explain why you’re an ideal housemate, what you love about collaboration and why you’re up for going plant-based!

Entries close at midnight on June 30, 2021.

Read the full terms and conditions here