 Pigeons Possess Problem-Solving Skills Similar To AI
Other News Science

‘A Damn Good Brain’: Pigeons Possess Problem-Solving Skills ‘Similar To AI’

Pigeons are smarter than you think

By

3 Minutes Read

pigeons sitting on a wall A new study reveals how pigeons learn - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Your ad here?

Advertisement

A new study reveals that pigeons are highly intelligent problem-solvers. The way they make decisions is similar to the learning process of artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Researchers from Ohio State University and University of Iowa gave 24 pigeons various visual tasks. The pigeons had to peck a button to categorize images of things like lines of different thicknesses. The researchers rewarded correct choices with food and wrong choices with nothing. 

The test showed how pigeons learn by trial and error, improving their ability to make correct choices over time. 

Pigeons are already known to be able to categorize pictures of everyday objects, medical images of human tissue and muscle, artworks, and letters of the alphabet. But the new research shows the process by which they learn for the first time.

The evidence for pigeon intelligence suggests “that we should accord pigeons and other birds far greater respect than they customarily receive,” the researchers write.

Associative learning

Figure 1 from The pigeon as a machine study
Brandon Turner, Edward Wasserman Figure from “The pigeon as a machine”

The mechanism by which pigeons learn is called associative learning. It is the means by which living organisms understand consequences and make future decisions based on past experiences.

Associative learning can be emulated by a machine. After testing the pigeons, the researchers devised a simple computer associative learning model to compare how the model learned the same tasks given to pigeons. There was a close fit between model and pigeon. 

“In this sense, the pigeon’s category learning prowess can be understood as if the pigeon were a machine,” write the researchers. But the important thing, they explain, is not that machine-like qualities of pigeons. Rather, it is the insight into “possible biological mechanisms” behind a pigeon’s excellent abilities at categorizing images.

While associative learning in AI has been “widely celebrated,” it tends to be considered “primitive” when displayed by nonhuman animals. But though the associative learning mechanism used by pigeons may be simple, the study shows it can achieve complex cognitive feats.

“Maybe we can get some further insight into what is going on in that little bird brain,” Edward Wasserman, one of the study’s authors, told The Guardian. “It’s a damn good brain – it may be small in size, but they pack a punch when it comes to the capacity to learn.”

The researchers claim that the pigeons in the study were not harmed. Plant Based News does not condone the use of animals in research.

More like this

Tagged

ai

birds

pigeons
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett is a freelance journalist focused on animals, climate, and the environment.

More by Claire Hamlett

Related Posts

Woman in a grocery store
Health & Fitness
Plant-Based Diets May Protect Women From Cognitive Decline

3 minutes to read

Campaign artwork for End Meat Advertising
Activism
Campaigners Call for An End To Meat Advertising In The UK

6 minutes to read

An aerial shot of a salmon farm in Scotland
Activism
‘Wrong On So Many Levels’: Scotland Urged To Crack Down On Salmon Farming

4 minutes to read

Esther the Wonder Pig asleep next to her guardian
Activism
Esther The Wonder Pig, Who Inspired People Around The World To Ditch Meat, Has Died

3 minutes to read

© 2023 Plant Based News is a UK-based digital media outlet publishing content about veganism and plant-based living, including news and current events, health, personal transformation stories, features, and recipes. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active