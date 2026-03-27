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Global Shift To Plant-Based Diets Could Revolutionize Farming And Reduce Labor

The food system urgently needs to move away from animal products, but supporting agricultural workers will be essential

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3 Minutes Read

Photo shows someone working in a field of green plants. A global shift towards plant-based diets could help to reshape the agricultural sector and reduce labour costs, according to new research Researchers have examined how a changing food system will impact agricultural workers - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A global shift towards plant-based diets could help to reshape the agricultural sector, revolutionize farming, and reduce labour costs, according to new research.

Transitioning away from high-impact, resource-intensive meat and dairy in favor of “healthy and sustainable food systems” based on plant foods could lead to “substantial changes” in the amount and distribution of agricultural labour worldwide.

Read more: Industry Report Suggests Dairy Is ‘Important’ For Health And The Environment, Despite Contrary Evidence

Researchers from the University of Oxford’s Environmental Change Institute (ECI) examined how a changing food system will impact farmers and agricultural workers.

The team included Marco Springmann, senior researcher at the ECI; Professor Michael Obersteiner, director of the ECI; Yiorgos Vittis, an agricultural and food economist; and Professor Charles Godfray, director of the Oxford Martin School.

The Lancet Planetary Health journal published their paper last year. They noted that, while climate crisis mitigation requires “major changes in diets and food systems”, ensuring workers receive adequate support requires swift intervention.

Compared with business-as-usual estimates of food demand in 2030, widespread flexitarian and pescetarian diets could lead to a five percent reduction in labour, while vegetarian and vegan diets could lead to a 22 to 28 percent reduction.

“Dietary change doesn’t just affect our health and the planet – it also has a big impact on people’s livelihoods,” said Springmann. “Moving away from meat-heavy diets reduces the need for labour in animal production but increases demand in horticulture and food services.”

Read more: A Third Of British Farmers Made No Profits Last Year, But EU-Style Plant-Based Initiatives Might Help

Consistent strategies and support needed for ‘just transitions’

Photo shows an agricultural worker in a large greenhouse with tall tomato plants grown using hydroponic technology. A global shift towards plant-based diets could help to reshape the agricultural sector and reduce labour costs, according to new research
Adobe Stock As the food system changes, farmers and agricultural workers will require support

The current meat-focused food system is both unsustainable and unhealthy, and intersects with various labour issues experienced by workers in the meat industry.

However, retraining, redeployment, and investment in the production of plant-based foods will be essential for supporting farm workers and rural communities if the food system changes for the better and emphasizes plants over meat and dairy.

“Consistent strategies and political support will be needed to enable just transitions both into and out of agricultural labour,” said Springmann.

Read more: Updated EAT-Lancet Planetary Health Diet Could Prevent 40,000 Deaths Per Day

Tagged

climate crisis

diet

farming

food system

news

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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