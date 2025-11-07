Floozie Cookies No Longer 100% Vegan, Makes Announcement On World Vegan Day

Floozie Cookies is no longer 100 percent vegan.

The bakery has said that it will be adding non-vegan ingredients to half of its range moving forward, and cited supply chain challenges and rising costs. Floozie shared the announcement on World Vegan Day, prompting backlash from customers online.

Floozie Cookies is located in Covent Garden, London. The bakery was launched in 2020 by Kimberly Lin, a pastry chef from Canada, and has spent the last five years serving signature stuffed cookies, coffee, and cookie-adjacent snacks and drinks.

Until now, the entire range has been made with plant-based ingredients, and the vegan angle has been a key part of the bakery’s brand and messaging, including the signage outside the shop and use of hashtags on social media.

On November 1, 2025, Floozie Cookies shared a series of slides on Instagram stating that some products would now include animal-derived ingredients, and that Lin and the team “want to be as honest and transparent as possible” about the change.

The post went on to describe the various challenges of finding “high-quality vegan ingredients at scale,” and that adding animal ingredients to the menu was chosen rather than having to “compromise on flavor or raise prices” at a difficult time.

The caption, which has been edited since posting, currently states that half the range will remain vegan and that Floozie Cookies chose to share the message on World Vegan Day because they didn’t want any vegan customers to “order unknowingly.”

Restaurants and the cost-of-living crisis

As of November 6, some parts of the Floozie Cookies website still state that “all cookies are 100 percent handmade and vegan,” while the top result in a Google search for Floozie Cookies (a link to the bakery’s homepage) still describes the bakery as “vegan stuffed cookies.” A vegan search option or filter is not yet available.

Writing below the Floozie Cookies post, commentators expressed disappointment. Many stated that they were previously repeat customers but would no longer shop at the bakery. Some suggested that sharing the message on World Vegan Day was a misstep, while others listed their favorite alternative vegan bakeries. One person wrote, “Every business I’ve seen do this has closed down fairly soon after.”

In September, The Herbarium in Lancaster added some vegetarian options to its previously all-vegan menu. Meanwhile, last year, Macclesfield’s Nomas Gastrobar started serving meat and cited the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, which has proven punishing to restaurants and cafes of all kinds. Both businesses experienced significant online backlash but are currently still open.

