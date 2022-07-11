chickens eating feed from the ground Growing feed for farm animals takes up a huge amount of land in the UK - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Environment Headlines Other News

WWF Warns Too Much UK Land Is Used To Grow Livestock Feed

The UK also imports soy for animal feed from overseas, which contributes to habitat destruction

By

2 Minutes Read

A new WWF report has found that 40 percent of the UK’s most productive agricultural land is not being used to grow food for people. Instead, it’s being used to grow food for farm animals. WWF says this is “inherently inefficient.”

Around the world, one in ten people do not have enough food to eat, says Action Against Hunger. And globally, more than 2 million children die as a result of malnutrition every year.

In the UK, data from the Food Foundation shows that food insecurity is rising. At the beginning of this year, 4.7 million adults in the country were food insecure. This is increasing as the cost of living rises.

The new WWF analysis suggests that transforming farmland could feed more people.

Meat and dairy provide just over 30 percent of calories consumed in the UK and 48 percent of the protein. But this doesn’t match up to the amount of space animal agriculture takes up, which is 85 percent of the UK’s total land use.

Benefiting people and the planet

The report found that one-third of the UK’s annual oat harvest is fed to livestock. That’s enough for six billion bowls of porridge.

Meanwhile, wheat and barley grown for livestock feed take up 2 million hectares. Half of the annual wheat harvest (enough for 11 billion loves of bread) goes to feed chickens and pigs.

The report suggests that reducing livestock, and feeding the remaining herds with insects, grass, or food waste, could free up more land to grow more food for people.

Reducing livestock, or switching to a totally plant-based food system as some experts recommend, would also benefit the planet. Animal agriculture emits 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gasses, uses up valuable resources, and drives deforestation.

WWF also states that the UK is importing “large quantities” of soy animal feed from overseas. This is fuelling habitat destruction in places like Brazil.

“With food prices soaring, we can’t afford to stay locked into a food system that’s not fit for purpose,” says Kate Norgrove, WWF’s executive director of advocacy and campaigns.

“Far too much of the food we eat is produced in ways that are fuelling the climate crisis and driving catastrophic nature loss, yet failing to deliver affordable, healthy food for all.”

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food. She spent more than 4 years editing in leading vegan media, and has a degree in history and a postgraduate in cultural heritage.

More by Charlotte Pointing iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

animal agriculture livestock feed wwf
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Mike Fremont running
Headlines
Grilled vegan soy sausages with hot sauce, potato wedges and vegetables
Business
heading/latest

trending

Mike Fremont running Headlines
chickens eating feed from the ground Environment
WWF Warns Too Much UK Land Is Used To Grow Livestock Feed
Grilled vegan soy sausages with hot sauce, potato wedges and vegetables Business
Plant-Based Food Is The Best Climate Investment, Says New Report
A packet of Beyond Beef beside Impossible Foods' meat Alternative Protein
Watch: Beyond Burger vs Impossible Burger
A close up of someone holding the Frayme Mylo bag Fashion
Stella McCartney Just Launched The First Luxury Mushroom Leather Bag
Two people holding up plant-based burgers Food
Burger King Opens Two More Plant-Based Stores In Chile
Disneyland Paris' sleeping beauty castle Food
Disneyland Paris Partners With Beyond Meat To Offer Meatless Option For Every Meal it Serves
two people hold up vegan chicken wraps Food
LEON’s Vegan Chicken Wrap Sales To Support LGBTIQ+ Refugees (Here’s How To Get Involved)
Dolphins jump in a dolphinarium Culture
120,000 People Back Teen’s Petition To Ban Dolphin Captivity In Spain
Closeup shot of young woman eating fresh salad at restaurant Headlines
Vegetarian Diets ‘Undoubtedly’ Lower The Risk Of Cancer, New Research Analysis Says
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active