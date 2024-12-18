The UK Throws Away 1 Million Vapes Each Day, Causing ‘Environmental Nightmare’

The huge number of disposable vapes thrown away every day are creating an “environmental nightmare,” according to new research by electricals recycling charity Material Focus.

Thirteen vapes are discarded every second in the UK, adding up to more than a million each day. As vapes are powered by lithium-ion batteries, they can cause fires if disposed of or recycled incorrectly. They are also toxic to the environment and wildlife if they end up as litter.

A ban on single-use vapes is set to come into force from June 2025. But Material Focus warns that vape companies are finding ways to dodge the ban. Popularity is soaring for new “big puff” vapes, which provide 6,000 puffs compared to around 600 for single-use ones. Some of these might escape the ban or be redesigned to do so.

More recycling needed

Adobe Stock The government is cracking down on single use vapes

Eighty percent of the materials in disposable vapes is recyclable. More retailers such as Sainsbury’s and Waitrose now provide vape recycling points in store, and 20 percent of people now recycle vapes compared to eight percent in 2023. But Material Focus says much more needs to be done to make recycling points accessible.

“We need rapid growth in the number of accessible and visible vape recycling drop-off points,” Scott Butler, Executive Director of Material Focus, said in a statement. “The UK needs more accessible recycling drop-off points in stores, in parks, in public spaces near offices, bars and pubs, and in schools, colleges and universities.“

However, most people who vape don’t know where to recycle them and put them in with other recyclables. “It should be as easy to recycle a vape as it is to buy one,” said Butler.

Harms to animals and environment

Littered vapes have poisoned and even killed animals who have ingested them or the liquid in them because of the nicotine they contain. The RSPCA reports that between 2017 and 2022, there were 680 enquiries about vapes and e-cigarettes to the Veterinary Poisons Information Service. Most were related to dogs, while cats, birds, a pony, and a ferret were also the subject of some of the calls. One dog and one cat reportedly died due to exposure to the products.

As vapes are made from plastic, they are also adding to the plastic pollution crisis. Microplastics from degraded plastic objects are extremely widespread and potentially harmful to human and animal health. In addition, the lithium in vapes that get thrown away every year is enough to power 10,127 electric vehicles, according to Material Focus.

