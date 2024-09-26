X
Environment Other News

Tesco And Sainsbury’s Ditch Hummus Lids To Save Plastic

The two supermarkets' decisions represent industry-wide efforts to reduce plastic waste

By

3 Minutes Read

A pot of Tesco houmous, which now comes without a lid UK supermarkets are moving away from plastic lids - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Tesco and Sainsbury’s have each swapped hard plastic lids on private-label hummus products for a thin film to cut back on plastic packaging.

Read more: Plastic Bags On Beaches Have Reduced By 80% Since Charge Introduced

Both supermarkets announced their respective decisions this month, with an estimated combined saving of more than 50 million pieces of plastic per year. The replacement lid is similar to those widely used to top many yogurts, creams, and some desserts.

While many customers have expressed their support for the sustainability measures, others criticized the use of non-recyclable, non-resealable film. Some have taken to using cling film to cover opened hummus pots, and others suggested the move will result in food waste.

Tesco and Sainsbury’s reminded customers that their hummus should be eaten within two days of opening, and said that the removal of rigid plastic lids does not reduce overall quality or shelf life. Both Tesco and Sainsbury’s also sell reusable silicone lids in several sizes.

“We have recently removed the lids on our hummus pots as part of our ongoing efforts to tackle plastic waste,” a Tesco spokesperson told the Guardian. “This latest change will remove more than 31m pieces of plastic – equivalent to 157 tonnes of plastic a year.”

Read more: Plastic-Eating Fungi Could Help Tackle Plastic Pollution

The UK Plastics Pact and reducing packaging waste

The outside of UK supermarket Tesco, which has just dropped plastic lids from hummus
Adobe Stock Some UK supermarkets, including Tesco, are taking measures to reduce plastic

Both Tesco and Sainsbury’s are signatories of 2018’s UK Plastics Pact, which brings together businesses “from across the entire plastics value chain” to tackle waste. Led by the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP), the pact’s core 2025 targets include:

The elimination of unnecessary single-use packaging; For all packaging to be reusable, recyclable, or compostable; The effective recycling of 70 percent of plastic packaging; And a 30 percent average recycled content across all plastic packaging.

Tesco has said that its ongoing goal of reducing plastic to “an absolute minimum” has saved over 5,900 tonnes of packaging, thanks to measures such as its popular plastic-free “tattooed” avocados. Meanwhile, Sainsbury’s also made a 90 percent reduction in packaging across its baked goods section earlier this month, saving over 400 tonnes of plastic annually.

Read more: 81% Of USA Sandwich Bags Contain Toxic ‘Forever Chemicals’

Tagged

news

packaging

plastic

sainsburys

supermarket

tesco

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active