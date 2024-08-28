X
Environment Other News

Sweden Set To Kill Nearly 500 Brown Bears In Annual Hunt

Sweden is going ahead with another controversial bear hunt

By

3 Minutes Read

A European brown bear looking into a camera in a green forest There are plans to kill hundreds of brown bears between now and October - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

The Swedish government has approved the killing of nearly 500 European brown bears as part of its annual licensed hunt.

Read more: Fox Hunters Seek To Be ‘Protected Minority Group’ Under Equality Laws

Hunters will be permitted to kill 486 brown bears between August 21 and October 15, around 20 percent of the country’s relatively recently recovered wild population of 2,400.

In the first few days of the annual cull, hunters killed over 150 animals. If next year’s hunt takes place at a similar rate, there are fears that the number of bears could fall to 1,400, which is considered to be the minimum amount necessary to meet conservation obligations.

Brown bears were previously hunted to near-extinction in the early 1900s in Sweden. They slowly recovered over the following century to reach a peak of 3,300 in 2008. Reducing the population to 1,400 would represent a 60 percent loss compared to this peak.

Read more: Jane Goodall And Leonardo DiCaprio To Produce Live Action Film Told From Dog And Wolf’s Perspective

Sweden grants license to hunt protected carnivores

A mother brown bear with her cubs in a forest
Adobe Stock Last year, 648 bears were killed in the hunt

Last year, 648 bears were killed in Sweden’s record-breaking 2023 hunt, with an additional 74 killed in so-called “protective hunts.”

The Swedish government has also granted licenses to cull hundreds of wolves and lynx, which are listed as a “strictly protected species” and “protected species,” respectively, within Berne Convention appendixes on the conservation of European wildlife and their habitats.

Sweden’s continued and controversial persecution of its large carnivore populations may contravene EU law, and the European Commission has an open infringement case against the country over its licensed wolf hunting. A formal complaint was filed over lynx hunting in April.

Bears, wolves, and lynx are all considered keystone species, meaning they are essential for the survival and health of their ecosystem and all interrelated species. Brown bears, in particular, are notably also one of the most culturally significant and widely popular megafauna in the world.

The charismatic animals predominantly forage for tree bark, leaves, roots, and berries, with just 20 percent or so of their diet made up from animal protein. Brown bears are extremely intelligent, and they can form strong bonds with other bears in the wild.
Read more: New Study Names Biodiversity Loss As The Main Driver Of Infectious Disease Outbreaks

Tagged

bears

environment

hunting

news

wildlife

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to veganism and anti-bloodsports activism. They currently live in Bristol, UK with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

More by Liam Pritchett

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active