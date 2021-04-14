Reading Time: < 1 minute

Global coffee giant Starbucks is launching a new initiative entitled Earth Month Game.

Throughout April, the chain is offering its Starbucks Rewards members a slew of green prizes, including a year’s worth of free dairy-free drinks and an electric bike.

Starbucks Earth Month Game

“We’re celebrating our commitment to the earth with a brand-new game,” the company wrote.

“It’s our way of thanking you for all the small steps you take every day to make this world a better place to live.”

As part of the initiative, Starbucks has also partnered with One Tree Planted. Moreover, the collaboration will help ‘support reforestation projects and ecosystems that need it most’.

“Reforestation helps make a positive environmental impact for nature, people, and wildlife,” the brand wrote.

“One Tree Planted is on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees!”

Starbucks oat milk shortage

Last month, Starbucks announced it has been facing an oat milk shortage across the US due to ‘high demand’.

The chain first trialed the plant milk, created by Oatly, in 1,300 US stores last year. Following its success, it was then rolled out nationwide last month.

A Starbucks spokesperson told CNN Business: “Due to high demand, some customers may experience a temporary shortage of oat milk at their store.”

They then added that Oatly will be back on the menu ‘soon’ – but didn’t provide a specific time frame.

You can play Starbucks’ Earth Month Game here