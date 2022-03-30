Reading Time: 2 minutes

German food tech start-up, GREENFORCE, has released new data which reveals the positive impact plant-based meals could have on the UK’s greenhouse gas footprint.

Their analysis found that the UK adult population could save up to 291 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions a year if they were to replace just two meat meals a week with plant-based alternatives.

Saving 291 million metric tonnes of GHG (greenhouse gas emissions) a year would be equal to the carbon capture impact of 13.88 billion trees each year (based on 21kg of carbon capture, per adult tree, per year).

One meal at a time

GREENFORCE ambassador and world record-breaking vegan strongman, Patrik Baboumian, said:

“The environmental impact of modern, meat-heavy diets is massive. This means we have a great opportunity to make big savings in our carbon footprints, as well as our land and water footprints by altering our food choices. Just by switching a few meals a week to plant-based options, we can make an incredibly positive impact for our climate and help preserve our land, soils, and water systems.

“When we look at the findings of this analysis, the results are impossible to ignore. 291 million metric tonnes of GHG could be saved from switching just two meals a week, per year, for the average UK adult. And that’s just two meals a week! Can you imagine if we can get that number up to four or five a week someday?

“Of course, it gets easier for people to switch if the plant-based meals that are available are tasty, easy-to-make, and healthy. So that’s exactly why we, GREENFORCE, have put almost a decade of research into creating meals that are not only sustainable but also delicious, practical and highly nutritional.

“We can all make a big change, one meal at a time!

Time to go plant-based

This is one of many studies that shows the massive potential dietary change can make on the climate crisis.

Another study published earlier this year unearthed the potential environmental advantages of swapping out animal products for plant-based food.

Researchers found that high-income countries could drastically reduce their agricultural greenhouse gas emissions – by almost two-thirds – if they lowered their meat and dairy consumption.

The study, published in Nature Food, focused on 54 high-income countries, including Australia, France, Germany, the UK, and the US.

The science has been clear for some time now — the most impactful change you could make for the climate crisis is to go plant-based.