England Just Had Second Worst Harvest On Record Due To Climate Crisis

Farmers are on a "knife-edge" due to extreme weather events

Farmer in waterlogged field Yields of major crops have been hit hard by extreme rainfall - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Extreme wet weather in England last winter has resulted in the second worst harvest since 1983, according to new data released by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra). Experts have blamed the climate crisis, and warn that we could be in the same situation in 2025.

The climate crisis made the record-breaking rainfall that hit England between October 2023 and March 2024 four times more likely and 20 percent heavier. Crop fields became waterlogged, reducing yields and making it difficult for many farmers to plant new crops. This year, farmers harvested 21 percent less wheat, 26 percent less barley, and 32 percent less rapeseed than in 2023.

“It is clear that climate change is the biggest threat to UK food security,” Tom Lancaster, analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU), said in a statement. “And these impacts are only going to get worse until we reduce our greenhouse gas emissions to net zero, in order to stop the warming that is driving these extremes.”

On a “knife-edge”

wheat
dusanpetkovic1 – stock.adobe.com Wheat, barley, and rapeseed harvests are down by at least 20 percent compared to last year

Autumn of 2024 has proved to be another potential disaster for farming. September was the wettest on record for some English counties, particularly in the south east.

“We are now on a knife edge,” Linconlshire arable farmer Colin Chappell, told ECIU. “We’re getting into a situation where autumn planting is becoming unviable due to flooding and spring planting is risky because of drought. It is causing a lot of nervousness and uncertainty.”

Aside from grains being hard hit, last winter’s rainfall threw out planting schedules for cabbages, broccoli, and cauliflowers. As a result, the vegetables failed to mature in time to meet demand, leaving farmers with an oversupply in the summer.

According to a survey of British farmers, 60 percent believe food shortages could cause civil unrest over the next decade. The farmers identified extreme weather events as the likeliest cause of these shortages.

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

