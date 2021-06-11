Reading Time: < 1 minute

A group of doctors is urging Carolina Governor Henry McMaster to slash the ‘planet-warming’ emissions caused by factory farming.

The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) is a nonprofit featuring 17,000 doctors.

It has constructed three billboards near McCaster’s residence – that will remain posted until July 4.

Factory farm emissions

They state: “Governor McMaster: Concerned About Flooding as Temperatures Rise? Incentivize: CropsNotCattle.org!”

Moreover, Susan Levin, MS, RD, is the director of nutrition education for PCRM. She said: “To address the climate crisis, sea-level rise, and flooding; South Carolina should offer incentives to farmers who’d like to transition from raising livestock to growing food crops.

“Methane from factory farms is a potent planet-warming gas. But, it’s relatively short-lived, so reducing emissions now could help slow global warming.

“Switching to plant-based protein—like black-eyed peas grown in South Carolina—would also help people prevent diabetes, heart disease, and other life-threatening conditions.”

‘Crops Not Cattle’.

Vegan agriculture

Earlier this year the Biden-Harris Administration was urged to ‘phase out’ factory farming and pump funding into vegan agriculture.

Nonprofit Farm Sanctuary called for agriculture to shift to a ‘just and sustainable system’. It also highlighted the ‘disastrous effects’ of industrial animal agriculture in a letter sent to the politicians.

“Large scale animal production devotes inordinate amounts of land to animal feed production and is a leading contributor to our planet’s greatest threats, including the loss of biodiversity and the climate crisis,” the letter reads.

“Crowding animals together by the tens of thousands on massive factory farms increases the risk of uncontrollable outbreaks of infectious diseases that could jump to humans, spurring future pandemics.

“We urge your administration to stop enabling this destructive and inequitable system by taking steps toward a more resilient and equitable food system.”