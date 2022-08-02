closeup shot of a woman eating salad with a knife and fork Brits are thinking more about their eating habits after the recent spell of extreme weather in the UK - Media Credit: Farhad Ibrahimzade | Unsplash
Environment Headlines Other News

30% Of Brits Cut Down On Meat As Heatwave Brings Home Climate Crisis Impact

Around 70 percent also think the government should be doing more to tackle the climate crisis

By

2 Minutes Read

Last month, the UK experienced its most intense heatwave on record, with temperatures in some areas reaching over 40 degrees for the first time ever.

This period of extreme weather⁠—which saw wildfires break out around major cities, resulting in the London fire service’s busiest day since World War II— convinced the public that more needs to be done to deal with the climate crisis, says a new study.

According to a survey by Savanta, which was commissioned by the Independent and involved more than 2,300 participants, 70 percent of Brits said the heatwave demonstrated that the UK needs to take more environmental action.

Most felt that the onus is on the government to do something, rather than individual citizens. That said, 30 percent of participants said the heatwave had persuaded them to eat fewer meat products.

Meat and the climate crisis

Animal agriculture is a leading cause of the climate crisis; it’s responsible for 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

It’s a major source of methane, in particular. The heat-trapping gas is more than 25 times as potent as carbon dioxide. Every year, just one single cow produces roughly 220 pounds of methane.

This recently led vegan charity Viva! to call on the UK government to do more to educate consumers on meat’s environmental impact, by making climate impact labels mandatory on restaurant menus.

As well as ditching meat, the survey showed that 32 people had been persuaded to fly less by the heatwave, while 36 percent wanted to invest in an electric car.

‘There’s only so much individuals can do’

But most just want the government to do their bit. Around 78 percent of people who live in London, where the heatwave caused 34 grass fires, believe politicians need to do more. 

Zac Goldsmith, the Minister for the International Environment and Climate, told the Independent that “people are right to look to government for leadership.”

“There’s only so much individuals can do,” he added. “But governments set the rules within which the market operates and unless and until the market is made to recognize the risks of environmental damage and the value of a healthy planet, we will continue moving rapidly in the wrong direction.”

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food. She spent more than 4 years editing in leading vegan media, and has a degree in history and a postgraduate in cultural heritage.

More by Charlotte Pointing iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

animal agriculture Climate Crisis heatwave
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
woman serves salad in the garden
Environment
close up of two cows
Activism
heading/latest

trending

closeup shot of a woman eating salad with a knife and fork Environment
close up of two cows Activism
Two Cows Escaped And Made It To A Sanctuary, Now The Beef Farmer Wants Them Back
Bee in garden closeup Culture
Bees Feel Pain And Should Be Included In Welfare Laws, New Research Finds
A woman orders from a server in a restaurant Environment
UK Government Urged To Make Climate Labels Mandatory On Restaurant Menus
white duck walking around the barn yard Activism
Lincolnshire Co-op Drops Duck Egg Supplier Linked With Animal Cruelty
A hand holds burger in front of a pink background Alternative Protein
French High Court Suspends Ban On Plant-Based Brands Using ‘Meat’ Words
two people eating burger king burgers and smiling Food
Burger King Germany Offers A Meat-Free Version Of Everything On The Menu
A man in a wheelchair feeding his dog outside in a park Headlines
Which Nutrients Can Improve Mood? A Plant-Based Guide To Mental Health
A woman and a goat looking into each other's eyes Ethics
Amid The Rise Of Meat-Centric Propaganda, Truth Is A Vegan’s Best Friend
Group of cows at cowshed eating hay or fodder on dairy farm. Environment
Met Office Discusses Animal Agriculture And The Climate Crisis On National Podcast
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x