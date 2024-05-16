World’s Biggest Dairy Company Launches Plant-Based Brand

Lactalis, the world’s largest dairy company, has launched a new plant-based brand called “Enjoy!”.

The France-based company has unveiled the new line in Canada. Enjoy! features high protein and unsweetened dairy-free drinks. Flavors include Oat, Oat Vanilla, Almond, Almond Vanilla, Hazelnut, and Hazelnut and Oat.

“As nutritious, high protein, unsweetened beverages, Enjoy! responds to a growing consumer demand for plant-based options that taste great and have positive health impacts including non-GMO and gluten-free certification with no artificial colours, preservatives or flavours,” Nathalie Cusson, GM of Lactalis Canada’s Fluid Division, said in a statement. “What sets Enjoy! apart is its uniquely high protein content which consumers are increasingly desiring in their daily diet.”

Lactalis Canada is the owner of a number of well-known dairy brands in the country, including Lactantia, Black Diamond, and Astro.

Canada’s booming dairy-free market

Adobe Stock There is growing demand for dairy-free alternatives across North America

Canadians, like many people throughout the world, are increasingly seeking out dairy-free alternatives. The Canada non-dairy market (covering milk, cheese, butter, ice cream, and yogurt alternatives) is thought to be worth around USD $1 billion. It’s been forecast to grow to $1.77 billion by 2030.

According to stats published in February of this year, 30 percent of Canadians have consumed dairy alternatives in the last year (compared to 20 percent of people in the US).

Dairy alternatives are most popular among Gen Z (those born between 1997 and 2012). It’s thought that around half of that age bracket have a positive attitude towards dairy alternatives. Concerns about health, the environment, and ethics are all reasons why a growing number of people are moving away from cow milk.

Lactalis is one of a number of dairy companies to invest in the plant-based space in response to growing demand for animal-free products. Danone, for example, which is known for its yogurt brands, also owns the likes of Alpro, Follow Your Heart, and Provamel.

