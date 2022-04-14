Reading Time: 2 minutes

Plant-based food company Heura has raked in more than €4 million during its latest fundraising effort. The figure would be significant in itself, but Heura pulled it off in just 12 hours.

The vegan meat start-up – which claims to be the fastest growing plant-based company in Europe – launched its second Equity for Good Rebels crowdfunding campaign via Crowdcube earlier this week.

With a just €20 minimum to invest, Heura said it wanted to allow a greater number of “Good Rebels” to join the movement, and help boost development of its meat-free Mediterranean chicken, beef, and pork.

Upon opening up the campaign, Heura shot through its initial goal of €1 million in just 30 minutes. More than 4,500 investors rallied together from the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland, to name a few, to secure a piece of the action.

Nearly half of those investing were between 18 to 35. And more than 42 percent were women, despite the fact that just 10 percent of women have a stocks and shares ISA, compared to 17 percent of men.

Shaking up the food system

The company maintains that its plant-based products are a healthier alternative to many meat options. Credit: Heura

Heura CEO and co-founder, activist Marc Coloma, recognizes a great deal of promise in the results of the campaign.

“The response to the Equity for Good Rebels crowdfunding campaign is a proofpoint that as a global community, we can and will uproot the failing food system,” Coloma said. “We will leverage this milestone to further increase availability to healthy, plant-based foods that better align with the values and needs of today’s society.”

“The mantra ‘it has always been this way’ is weaker than ever,” he told Plant Based News. “We are showing there is another way of doing business, and it’s clear that the public is ready to see those changes too.”

Indeed, consumers have thrown their support behind Heura, and not just in the investment sphere. In 2021, the start-up saw its sales double. Meanwhile, its global points of sale (POS) surged by 333 percent, with products now available from more than 13,000 locations in over 20 countries.

Heura will use the latest injection of funds to build the Heura Lab 2.0, create new and innovative technologies, and boost its product development and distribution. The company expects to design up to 10 new products this year, with a view to offering realistic animal meat substitutes that are nutritionally and environmentally superior.