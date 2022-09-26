A person holding a hot dog by Heura Foods Heura Foods is among the plant-based brands in Kale United's investment portfolio - Media Credit: Heura Foods
Vegan Investment Company Invites Public To Back Plant-Based Brands

A holding company that solely invests in plant-based ventures is inviting public investment

Vegan investment portfolio Kale United is inviting the general public to help invest €4 million (£3.5m) in vegan and sustainable businesses. 

The Swedish holding company is reportedly Europe’s only all-vegan portfolio. This latest invitation coincides with a €1.8 million euro (£1.5m) investment from institutional investors.

Måns Ullerstam started Kale United in 2018. He made the decision to create the company after struggling to find an all-vegan vehicle to invest his savings. 

The company has so far raised around €5 million (£4.3m) from more than 600 investors in 30 countries. 

“Transitioning to a plant-based diet is the most effective investment in mitigating our carbon footprint. We want to make sure this investment opportunity is accessible to all,” Ullerstam said in a statement. 

One of the latest investors in Kale United is the UK-based IP Group. The group invests in solutions to create a regenerative and sustainable world.

“Meat and dairy represent about one-third of the world’s climate challenges, said Ben Murphy, Clean Tech Investment Director of the IP Group. “That’s why we’re inspired by Kale United’s business and its ambition of lowering thresholds for all to help in making the world a more sustainable place.” 

As always with investments, your capital is at risk.

Kale United’s investments

Kale United has invested in a number of plant-based companies, including Heura Food, Oatly, and Beyond Meat. 

It recently invested in Brandplant, a plant-based distributor that works with brands like VFC, Vantastic Foods, and PLAYin CHOC.

At the time, Ullerstam said: “This is part of Kale United’s strategic plan to solve distribution of plant-based brands all across Europe. We also look forward to taking Brandplant’s brands to the Nordics.”

