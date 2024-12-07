Vegan Games Company Launches Vegan Dictionary

A vegan games company is set to publish a vegan dictionary to coincide with the start of Veganuary 2025. Vegan activist and entrepreneur Rory Cockshaw is launching the book, which he co-wrote with his sister Anwen Cockshaw, through his games company This Is Not A Game.

The Vegan Dictionary is an all-in-one reference guide to veganism, intended to help make veganism more accessible to those not familiar with the movement.

“Veganism has its own vocabulary, grammar, and even slang,” Cockshaw said in a statement. “Understanding it all can be overwhelming for vegan newcomers, for their friends and family, and for the plant-curious.” The dictionary “is a guide for anyone who wants to explore veganism,” he said. “It’s designed so that there’s tonnes you can learn even if you’ve been vegan for years already.”

Vegan terminology

The Cockshaw siblings decided to write The Vegan Dictionary to address a knowledge gap. Players of Plants Against Veganity, a card game by This Is Not A Game, have told Cockshaw that their non-vegan friends don’t get the game’s jokes and references.

This Is Not A Game This fill-in-the-blank card game makes fun of vegans and non-vegans alike

The dictionary explains vegan terminology from science, agriculture, animal behavior, health, history, philosophy, and practical concepts. These include abolitionism, vitamin B12, nociception, and panpsychism. It also includes entries on prominent figures in the vegan movement such as Earthling Ed and anti-vivisection activist Lizzy Lind af Hageby.

A dictionary seemed like a natural choice for Cockshaw to write. A lifelong language lover, he owns over 200 foreign language dictionaries. The book was designed vegan graphic designer Ákos Zsiga. The Vegan Dictionary is available for pre-order and will be officially released in January.

