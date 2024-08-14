Vegan Chicken Brand ‘SHICKEN’ Launches In US Costco Stores

UK-based plant-based chicken brand SHICKEN is expanding in the US, launching its Tikka Kebab in Costco stores in the north-west.

SHICKEN specializes in vegan chicken products. Its a family-owned company that offers a range of Pan-Asian curries and kebab skewers in a variety of different flavors. According to SHICKEN, it will be the only UK vegan food brand sold in US Costco stores. SHICKEN products are also available in Costco Iceland, Sweden, and France.

Veg Capital invested £4 million (USD $5.1 million) in SHICKEN earlier this year. Commenting on the brand’s US expansion, Veg Capital cofounder Matthew Glover said: “We knew from the off that the growth potential for the SHICKEN range was huge – the dishes taste incredible and their passion and commitment to quality and plant-based innovation stood out from day one.” He added that the group is “over the moon” to see SHICKEN land the listing “as part of their growing international business with Costco.”

The rise of SHICKEN

Adobe Stock SHICKEN will be the only UK-based vegan chicken brand available at Costco

SHICKEN says that family is “at the heart” of everything the company does. It was cofounded by husband and wife duo Parm and Satvinder Bains, who say that their recipes are inspired by generations, including their ancestors, parents, and children.

As well as Costco, the brand is also available in Sprouts Farmers Market stores in the US. Shoppers can buy Tikka Masala, Jalfrezi, and Butter Curries, as well as its Tikka Kebab Skewers, across 380 stores in 23 states.

While the Tikka Kebab skewers are currently only available in north-west Costco stores, the brand has said that there may be scope for expansion further in the US the future.

“Expanding into Costco’s domestic market is a game-changer, not just for coverage across the US, but further global markets, including Costco Canada, Mexico, Australia, Japan and Korea,” Parm Bains said in a statement.

“SHICKEN exists to bring the nation’s favourite world food cuisines into an inclusive, convenient, sustainable plant-based offer, without compromising on restaurant quality authentic taste and we can’t wait to see where this exciting step will lead!”

SHICKEN arrives in Costco on August 24.

