The Happy Pear Is Launching Food Products Into UK Retail

The Happy Pear is launching a range of plant-based food and beverage products into UK retail.

The brand, which is run by Irish twins David and Stephen Lynn, already sells its dips, granolas, drinks, and soups in shops across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. Now, three granolas and some Vita Vibe vitamin drinks will be launching in the UK as well.

The granolas on offer include Cool Jim’s Granola (featuring toasted oats, cashew nuts, goji berries and seeds); Dave’s Cocoa Granola (toasted oats, puffed rice, and cocoa); and Steve’s Dreamy granola (toasted oats, almonds, as well as coconut and raspberry pieces).

The Happy Pear The Happy Pear’s range of granola will soon be available in the UK

The Vita Vibe drinks, which are all fortified with vitamins and minerals, will be sold in the following flavors: Raspberry, Pink Grapefruit & Apple; Raspberry, Pink Grapefruit & Apple; Mandarin & Ginger; and Apple, Elderflower & Lime.

It hasn’t yet been confirmed where and when the products will launch.

The rise of Happy Pear

The Happy Pear started in 2004 as a small vegetable shop in Greystones, County Wicklow, Ireland, where the twins are from.

The brand subsequently expanded into a café and bakery in Greystones, and it has since sold 15 million units of plant-based food products.

As well as these, The Happy Pear offers online courses on plant-based living, a recipe club, six cookbooks, a coffee roastery, and a regenerative organic vegetable farm. The pair have also amassed two million followers on Instagram, where they post a variety of innovative plant-based recipes.

