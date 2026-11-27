Starbucks and Tim Hortons are facing a discrimination complaint in Mexico over plant-based milk surcharges.

Mercy For Animals, the group behind the complaint, argues that charging extra for alternatives to dairy amounts to “exclusionary treatment.”

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On November 12, Mercy For Animals filed a formal complaint with Mexico’s National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED) against Starbucks and Tim Hortons. The complaint argues that imposing “arbitrary additional tariffs” excludes individuals for their ethical convictions, contravening “the principles of commercial equity.”

Fernando Gallart, the executive director of Mercy For Animals Latin America, said, “Choosing a vegetable drink should not translate into a punishment for your pocket. When the same drink has a higher price only for the type of milk chosen, we are facing exclusionary treatment.”

Gallart added, “It’s time for big networks to remove this double standard and allow consumers in Mexico to exercise their freedom of choice, as they do in other countries, without additional charges.”

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Bad milk

The complaint is part of a new Mercy For Animals Latin America campaign titled Mala Leche, or “Bad Milk,” which demands corporate accountability from major chains and local brands over plant-based milk surcharges.

Both Starbucks and Tim Hortons previously scrapped plant-based milk surcharges in the US and Canada, but continue to make Mexican customers pay up to MXN 15 (roughly USD $0.75) for drinks made with oat, soy, or almond milk.

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