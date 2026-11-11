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Starbucks No Longer Serves Plant-Based Meat In The US

Starbucks just discontinued the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich

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2 Minutes Read

Photo shows a sign in the window of a branch of Starbucks. Starbucks has discontinued the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich and no longer offers a plant-based meat option in the US Starbucks currently serves just one one plant-based option that is labeled vegan in the US - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Starbucks has discontinued the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich and no longer offers a plant-based meat option in the US.

The move marks the end of a six-year partnership between Starbucks, the largest coffee shop chain in the world, and Impossible Foods, an alternative protein company that was reportedly valued at USD $7 billion in 2025.

Read more: Burger King UK Is Giving Away 250,000 Plant-Based Royales For World Vegan Month

Earlier this month, Bloomberg reported that Starbucks has discontinued the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, which will be phased out over the coming weeks.

A spokesperson said, “While we no longer offer the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, our baristas would be happy to recommend an alternative sandwich.”

The Impossible Breakfast Sandwich included animal-derived cheese, egg, and ciabatta bread made with dairy, and as a result, was not suitable for vegans. It was framed primarily as a sandwich for flexitarians and meat-reducers.

Photo shows the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich from Starbucks, which the coffee chain has now discontinued
Starbucks Starbucks launched the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich in 2020

Writing in the Starbucks subreddit, fans have expressed their disappointment at the discontinuation of the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, which was popular with many.

One user claiming to be a Starbucks employee weighed in by stating that their store throws out three out of every four Impossible patties as a result of poor sales. Another user, also claiming to be a Starbucks employee, wrote, “It did seem to sell better than other items but our CEO makes confusing decisions when it comes to these things.”

Read more: Abandoning Plant-Based Labeling Could Improve Uptake Of Meat-Free Foods, Finds Survey

What’s vegan at Starbucks in the US?

Fast food chain White Castle also dropped its Impossible Foods Slider earlier this year, replacing it with a crispy Veggie Slider. While the Veggie Slider features dairy cheese, the patty itself is made to a vegan recipe under the Dr Praeger brand.

Starbucks currently offers just one dedicated vegan option in the US, the Spicy Falafel Pocket. Some of the chain’s North American menu items can be adapted to a fully plant-based diet, such as plain bagels, oatmeal, fruit, and certain drinks.

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Tagged

alternative protein

fast food

impossible foods

news

starbucks

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The Author

Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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