Pastrami Queen Teams Up With Chunk Foods To Launch Vegan Pastrami

The iconic Jewish deli is adding plant-based pastrami to its menu

A vegan pastrami sandwich from Chunk Foods There's no need for vegans to miss out on pastrami - Media Credit: Chunk Foods

Plant-based pastrami arrives at a historic New York deli this month known for its traditional kosher pastrami sandwiches.

Pastrami Queen, which has three NYC locations, has teamed up with Chunk Foods to deliver its first main menu vegan item. The Prince Powered By Chunk, comprising Chunk’s award-winning plant-based Slab prepared as pastrami, comes with New York deli mustard, rye bread, and a pickle.

Pastrami Queen first opened in the Lower East Side of Manhattan in 1956. It has since become a go-to venue for Jewish deli food. Famed chef Anthony Bourdain called its pastrami sandwiches “the real deal.” 

“We’re thrilled about this partnership with Pastrami Queen, a beloved NYC institution,” Amos Golan, Founder and CEO of Chunk Foods, said in a statement. “We can’t wait for New Yorkers to try this innovative and exclusive menu item.”

The rise of plant-based whole cuts

A person holding vegan sandwiches made with plant-based pastrami outside Pastrami Queen
Chunk Foods There are three Pastrami Queen locations in NYC

Chunk Foods claims this will be the largest plant-based whole-cut meat brought to the market. The brand hopes it will play a part in continuing to evolve the food industry in the US and beyond.

The plant-based food innovation company debuted The Slab, a vegan steak, at the National Restaurant Show 2024 in Chicago. The meat alternative picked up a FABI award for its taste and texture. One of Chunk Foods’ aims is to deliver “clean” foods. The steaks are made with cultured non-GMO soy and wheat, coconut oil, water, beet juice, iron, salt, and vitamin B12. They are free from preservatives, thickeners, and binders.

“At Pastrami Queen, we pride ourselves on offering the best of traditional Jewish deli cuisine,’ Eric Newman, manager at Pastrami Queen, said. “Partnering with Chunk Foods allows us to expand our menu with a delicious plant-based option that maintains the high standards our customers expect. The Prince powered by Chunk is a great addition to our menu, providing a taste and texture that our patrons are looking for.”

The Author

Adam Protz

Adam is a freelance writer, journalist and musician. A long-term vegan, he is passionate about the positive impact a plant-based diet can have on the environment, human health, and animal rights.

