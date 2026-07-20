Japan To Invest $6.2 Billion In Alternative Proteins And Other ‘New Foods’

The Japanese government has published a draft public-private investment roadmap worth USD $2.3 trillion and including more than $6.2 billion for novel food technologies, such as plant-based and alternative proteins.

Japan’s Growth Strategy involves investment across 17 sectors and 62 products and technologies by 2040. The plan was presented at a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy and the Council for Japan’s Growth Strategy in June.

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Four out of 17 sectors are related to food tech, and will receive a total of roughly $60 billion. ‘New foods,’ defined by the roadmap as functional, nutritious, and non-animal-derived options, such as alternative proteins, will receive approximately $6.2 billion.

As reported by The Asahi Shimbun, the government has positioned the draft strategy as a roadmap for implementing Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s “crisis management and growth investment” agenda. During the meeting, Takaichi announced the creation of a seperate, “strong and prosperous Japan” investment framework.

The draft document, created in association with the recently established Food Tech Working Group, centers Japan’s history of producing fermented foods, seasonings, and other key exports, such as rice flour and marine ingredients.

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Japan, vegan seafood, and cultivated meat

Adobe Stock Japan’s flexitarians are driving a vegan tuna boom, while food tech companies are working to bring cultivated alternative proteins to market

A 2025 report found that urban flexitarians are driving a vegan tuna boom in Japan, prompted by a national shift in dietary ethics, growing pressure on conventional seafood’s supply chains, and changing ideas about protein quality and nutrition.

The draft roadmap notably excludes cultivated meat products, though Japanese food tech companies and startups – such as Organoid Farm in Fujisawa – are working towards commercial production, and further sector growth is expected.

In May, Japan’s Consumer Affairs Agency (CAA) published draft guidelines for manufacturers of cultivated meat and seafood looking to bring products to market.

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