Ethical Veganism Added To Religion And Worldviews School Programme

A UK-based education resource provider has launched a first-of-its-kind resource pack on ethical veganism for use in schools.

In collaboration with The Vegan Society, Jigsaw Education Group created a comprehensive set of resources on ethical veganism to add to its existing Religion and Worldviews programme. It provides teachers with well-researched materials with which to teach students about ethical veganism as “a recognized and respected worldview within the curriculum,” according to the Vegan Society.

The resources are available on Jigsaw’s education platform. They will give students the opportunity to explore veganism “as a compassionate worldview that encourages respect for all living beings and our environment.”

The launch of the new materials comes in the wake of the change of teaching Religious Education (RE) in schools to Religion and Worldviews (RW). RW is intended to be more inclusive and diverse. “Seeing Jigsaw embrace Ethical Veganism as a Worldview topic is spectacular,” Laura Chepner, Education Officer at The Vegan Society who advised on the materials, said in a statement. “I’m impressed with the care they’ve put into creating these Vegan Society-approved resources, and it warms my heart to know that thousands of educators can now teach the subject confidently and with ease.”

Veganism in schools

Adobe Stock More school kids are becoming vegan, and these materials could help schools become more inclusive

The number of vegans in the UK is growing, including among children. A survey in 2021 found that eight percent of children aged five to 16 were already vegan, and 15 percent would like to be in future. As a result, a number of initiatives are aiming to encourage schools to be more inclusive.

Veganism in Education (VinE) and Vegan Inclusive Education both provide materials for teachers trying to encourage compassion in students along with knowledge for making healthy, ethical, and sustainable choices. More schools in the UK are increasing plant-based options in their catering, and there’s even a school in Sussex that has gone entirely vegan.

Under the Equalities Act 2010, schools also have a legal obligation to support vegan pupils. They must do this by offering vegan food, addressing bullying, and making the school environment inclusive.

