Dairy-Free Milk Brand Rude Health Acquired By Oddlygood

UK-based vegan milk brand Rude Health has been acquired by Finnish plant-based food company Oddlygood.

Rude Health, which specializes in oat, almond, soy, and other milk alternatives, as well as cereals, was founded by husband and wife team Nick and Camilla Barnard in 2005. According to Oddlygood, the acquisition is part of its plan to expand its presence in the UK and other European markets.

Oddlygood is a leading player in the Nordic vegan market. In addition to milks, it creates yogurts, desserts, creams, cheeses, and more. Earlier this year, it purchased Swedish brand Planti.

In a statement about the Rude Health acquisition, CEO Niko Vuorenmaa said: “Our ambition is to become one of the leading plant-based companies in the UK and Europe, and this acquisition will help accelerate this, but key to its success is the strong alignment between Rude Health and Oddlygood.”

Rude Health goes from strength to strength

Oddlygood The dairy-free market is growing

The Barnards set up Rude Health at their kitchen table, and it’s since gone on to become one of the UK’s leading dairy-free brands. The brand is known for its focus on high-quality ingredients, and its products are stocked in most supermarkets across the country. Rude Health even has its own café in London, which has been open since 2016. Rude Health is reportedly on track to make £28 million in revenue this year.

“The Rude Health brand has grown beyond anything I could imagine to become a household name,” Camilla Barnard said in a statement. “Now is the right time to find a partner who can help take it to the next stage of success and Oddlygood shares so many values and the ambition to make this possible.”

Going forward, Rude Health will continue to make the products it’s become known for. Rude Health and Oddlygood have “complementary portfolios, target audiences, and capabilities” that can enable both brands to grow alongside each other, according to Oddlygood.

