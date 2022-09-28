Austrian Grocery Chain Opens All-Vegan Store With Over 2,500 Products

An all-vegan superstore that offers over 2,500 plant-based products has officially opened in Europe.

Situated in Vienna, Austria, the new 200-meter square BILLA store will offer vegan meat, dairy, frozen goods, baked goods, confectionery, and a wide range of other products.

One of the country’s largest employers, there are 1,102 BILLA stores in Austria. This is the first time the company has opened a plant-based branch.

The store, called BILLA PFLANZILLA, will be entirely vegan; it will not feature any “vegetarian or hybrid products.”

“It is important to us that a visit to BILLA PFLANZILLA is the best choice for plant-based nutrition in every situation: whether it’s a quick lunch, doing all the grocery shopping, or looking for inspiration for plant-based dishes, said Elke Wilgmann, BILLA Consumer Director, in a statement.

“Our customers can shop in a relaxed way – without time-consuming searching for purely plant-based products and checking the labels.”

They added that BILLA PFLANZILLA will feature “specially trained employees,” as well as a wide range of products and services that “perfectly round off plant-based enjoyment.”

BILLA / Robert Harson The supermarket stocks a range of plant-based products

Customers will be able to shop for vegan cookbooks, and even make their own nut puree in the store.

The rise of vegan food

A number of major supermarkets have been getting in on the ever-growing demand for plant-based food.

The global plant-based food market is expected to reach $77.8 billion in 2025. It’s also been estimated that vegan food could make up around 7.7 percent of the global protein market by 2030.

In response to this, major UK supermarket chains like Tesco, Asda, and Sainsbury’s have all launched their own meat-free ranges.

In September 2020, Tesco announced that it would be increasing its vegan meat alternatives by 300 percent by 2025. The supermarket is will increase the number of ready meals, breaded meats, sausages, burgers, quiches, and party food.

The plant-based Billa store is located at Mariahilfer Straße 38-4.