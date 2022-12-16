Huge Aquarium Containing 1,500 Exotic Fish Bursts In Berlin

A huge aquarium containing 1,500 exotic fish has burst in a hotel in Berlin.

The “AquaDom” has been described as the largest free-standing cylindrical tank in the world. It stood at 14m high (46 ft), and was located in the lobby of the Radisson Blu hotel.

Two people were injured as a result of the incident. It is thought that all the fish died.

“In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage … two people were injured by glass splinters,” Berlin police said on Twitter.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning. Reports state that a loud bang was heard, before the tank’s 1 million liters of water spilled out into the lobby and out on the street.

Federico Tovoli Photo / Alamy Stock Photo The AquaDom was a popular tourist attraction

As reported by the BBC, Franziska Giffey, the Mayor of Berlin, described the incident as almost like a tsunami.

She also spoke of her relief that it had happened so early in the morning, as it meant that the surrounding areas weren’t full of people.

#WATCH: The largest free-standing cylindrical #aquarium in the world containing a million litres of water and 1,500 tropical fish has burst, flooding the lobby of the Radisson Blu #hotel in #Berlin. via @rawsalerts #AquaDom pic.twitter.com/Yev5wmsW9u — Video Forensics (@Video_Forensics) December 16, 2022

What happened to the Aquadom?

The exact cause of the incident isn’t yet known. A police source told local media that there is no evidence it happened due to a targeted attack.

According to the Guardian, there has been speculation that the -10C (14F) temperatures overnight caused a crack in the tank, leading to it exploding due to the pressure of the water. Police are still investigating the incident.

The aquarium has been a huge tourist attraction in Berlin, and it was last upgraded in 2020.