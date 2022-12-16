 Huge Aquarium Containing 1,500 Exotic Fish Bursts In Berlin
the aquadom aquarium in Berlin has burst Two people were injured after the "Aquadom" burst - Media Credit: Agencja Fotograficzna Caro / Alamy Stock Photo
Huge Aquarium Containing 1,500 Exotic Fish Bursts In Berlin

Witnesses described hearing a loud bang when the tank exploded

A huge aquarium containing 1,500 exotic fish has burst in a hotel in Berlin. 

The “AquaDom” has been described as the largest free-standing cylindrical tank in the world. It stood at 14m high (46 ft), and was located in the lobby of the Radisson Blu hotel. 

Two people were injured as a result of the incident. It is thought that all the fish died. 

“In addition to the unbelievable maritime damage … two people were injured by glass splinters,” Berlin police said on Twitter.

The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning. Reports state that a loud bang was heard, before the tank’s 1 million liters of water spilled out into the lobby and out on the street.

AquaDom in Berlin
Federico Tovoli Photo / Alamy Stock Photo The AquaDom was a popular tourist attraction

As reported by the BBC, Franziska Giffey, the Mayor of Berlin, described the incident as almost like a tsunami. 

She also spoke of her relief that it had happened so early in the morning, as it meant that the surrounding areas weren’t full of people.

What happened to the Aquadom?

The exact cause of the incident isn’t yet known. A police source told local media that there is no evidence it happened due to a targeted attack. 

According to the Guardian, there has been speculation that the -10C (14F) temperatures overnight caused a crack in the tank, leading to it exploding due to the pressure of the water. Police are still investigating the incident.

The aquarium has been a huge tourist attraction in Berlin, and it was last upgraded in 2020. 

