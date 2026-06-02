Tom Hanks Says ‘There’s No Such Thing As Almond Milk’

Tom Hanks has said that there is “no such thing” as almond milk.

The beloved American actor made the almond milk comments during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in May.

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Hanks, who is sometimes referred to as “America’s Dad,” is known for his roles in Sleepless in Seattle, Saving Private Ryan, Toy Story, and more than 80 other films.

During a recent episode of The Late Show, Colbert asked Hanks about his coffee brand, which he uses to raise money for veterans, and the actor revealed that he has a “special blend” called Hank’s Morning Joe, which includes a “little whisp” of Ovaltine.

“Tom Hanks having Ovaltine in his coffee is uh almost a caricature of Tom Hanks at this point,” Colbert joked, and asked what Hanks’ go-to coffee order is on set.

“Well, I’m going to say a pour-over coffee, like the paper thing you pour it in, it takes a while for it to dribble down. Then half whole milk,” Hanks said, and then added, “I’m sorry, there’s no such thing as almond milk. Just because it’s white doesn’t mean it’s milk. What? I’m going to put paint in my coffee. It’s white, you know,” he continued. “So anyway, I put whole milk and [a] little little teaspoonette of Ovaltine.”

Is Tom Hanks right about almond milk?

We hate to contradict America’s Dad here at Plant Based News (PBN), but almond milk is definitely a “thing.” The earliest references to almond milk are in medieval medical texts between the 8th and 12th Centuries that recommend the dairy alternative for people with coughs or shortness of breath, both of which can be symptoms of some kind of milk allergy. Nearly half of all Americans are thought to be lactose intolerant, and roughly 65 percent of adults worldwide, and ancient beverages like almond milk make versatile and tasty dairy-free alternatives.

Meanwhile, the earliest mention of soy milk is on a stone slab thought to date back to somewhere between the 1st and 3rd centuries in China, and coconut milk is thought to have originated amongst people from Madagascar, Maritime Southeast Asia, and Oceanic island regions around BC3000 to BC1500. As reported by the BBC, coconut milk became more widely used around 2,000 years ago in India and Southeast Asia as a refreshing drink and versatile, nutritious cooking ingredient.

Read more: Most UK Coffee Shops Open To Making Plant-Based Milk The Default

‘It’s nice to do with less meat’

Hanks has previously said that he and his wife, the actor and musician Rita Wilson, participate in Meat Free Mondays. In a video shared to X, formerly Twitter, the couple talked about the various benefits of eating plant-based for one day per week.

“Doing without meat is good for the planet, and the animals that we share it with,” Hanks said. “It’s nice to do with less meat, those who aren’t full-fledged vegans or vegetarians. No meat on Monday, it’s actually a simple and easy thing to do.

“Let’s do it.”

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