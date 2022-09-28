Paul Wesley on the PBN podcasy Paul Wesley appeared on the PBN podcast - Media Credit: PBN
WATCH: ‘Vampire Diaries’ Actor Paul Wesley On Fighting For Animal Rights

In an interview, 'The Vampire Diaries' star Paul Wesley spoke about the animal welfare repercussions of factory farming

Paul Wesley, the vegan actor known for starring in The Vampire Diaries, discussed animal rights on the Plant Based News (PBN) podcast.

He spoke to PBN co-founder Robbie Lockie about a range of issues, including factory farming, the challenges of being a vegan actor, and the truth about dog food.

The two also discussed cultivated meat, with Wesley describing it as “the future.” He said that vegans “have a responsibility” to support the industry.

You can listen to the audio version of the podcast, or watch the full interview below:

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

Feni Math
Feni Math
5 hours ago

we Started a vegan restaurant to fight this unfortunately didn’t go well in uganda Africa

