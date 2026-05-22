Mike Tyson Says He’s A ‘Fruit Guy’ When He Gets High

Mike Tyson has swapped ice cream for fruit as his go-to high food.

Earlier this month, he told Jimmy Kimmel that he’s a “fruit guy” now. Tyson made the comments in a recent appearance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live.

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During the interview, Tyson said he had developed a “different lifestyle” in recent years. He has previously talked about eating ice cream a quart (two pints) at a time.

When Kimmel asked Tyson what he chooses to eat now, he said, “I’m a fruit guy.”

“If I’m high, I’m gonna eat a bunch of grapes, sumo oranges, and those big juicy apples, oh f**k,” Tyson said, and added, “I do a lot of psychedelics.”

Kimmel noted that Tyson is “kind of a part of the Trump administration now” through his connections with US President Donald Trump, whose casinos Tyson used to fight at, and US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr (RFK Jr).

In February, Tyson appeared in a Super Bowl commercial for Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), a slogan and movement primarily associated with RFK Jr.

The ad included clips of Tyson making negative statements about Americans’ weight and the slogans “Processed Food Kills” and “Eat Real Food.” Tyson also talked about his own fluctuating weight and his sister’s death from a heart attack at 25 years old.

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‘I only eat vegetables and stuff’

In 2019, Tyson told GQ that he didn’t “eat anything that has a mother and father,” and added, “If you were created through a mother and father, through any kind of intercourse, I wouldn’t eat you. That means I only eat vegetables and stuff.”

Tyson followed a plant-based diet from around 2010 until he started training for his 2024 comeback fight against Logan Paul, a YouTuber. In 2020, he told podcaster Joe Rogan that eating kale, vegetables, and blueberries was “really poisonous” for him, and that he had begun eating elk, bison, and other “wild stuff.”

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