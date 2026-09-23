‘Do Some Good’: Travis Barker Backs Humane World For Animals

In a new promotional video for Humane World for Animals, Travis Barker encourages people to “do some good” for animals.

The video public service announcement is part of the Small Steps for Good campaign, which Humane World for Animals says is about how “simple choices” like choosing plant-based food and cruelty-free fashion can “have a big impact.”

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In the new video, Barker highlights faux fur, plant-based food, and cruelty-free health and beauty products. He also wears a bright blue faux fur coat, eats baked beans, uses vegan tattoo balm, and holds a rescue dog while sitting behind a drum kit.

Humane World for Animals’ list of Small Steps for Good includes supporting brands with “meaningful animal welfare policies,” asking stores to stock more cruelty-free items, and giving animal-friendly gifts for birthdays and holidays.

“Doing good is cool, and it doesn’t have to be hard. I’ve been vegan for years because I care deeply about animals,” Barker said. “Every day, we make choices that reflect what matters to us. Whether it’s what we eat, wear, or buy, small actions can add up to meaningful change. I’m proud to partner with Humane World for Animals to encourage more people to make choices that help build a better future for animals.”

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‘I remember […] telling my Dad I don’t eat meat anymore’

Coty Tarr / Humane World for Animals Travis Barker is a longtime vegan and animal advocate

Barker is a drummer and longtime vegan. He has backed successful plant-based businesses, such as Mr Charlie’s, and earlier this year, New Yorkers spotted Barker and Kourtney Kardashian using an ethical, horse-free pedicab in Central Park.

In an interview with People, Barker described hiding meat in his pockets as a teenager so he wouldn’t have to eat it. He said, “As a kid, I didn’t know I was eating pig or I was eating a cow. […] Once I figured out both of those things, it was done. I remember clearly sitting at Thanksgiving dinner and telling my dad I don’t eat meat anymore. That was the beginning of me making plant-based meals in my house.”

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