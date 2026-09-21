You Could Take The Vegan Trip of Your Dreams with Ahimsa Travel Club

Ahimsa Travel Club could help you take the vegan trip of your dreams.

One of the best things about visiting new places is connecting with a culture through its cuisine, but for traveling vegans, finding suitable options can sometimes be a source of stress. Fortunately, Ahimsa Travel Club organizes vegan culinary and cultural experiences around the world that support small vegan businesses, local chefs, and indigenous communities who share their plant-based knowledge. This empowers vegan travelers to experience the full spectrum of culture through a blend of food and community.

Put simply, Ahimsa Travel Club was founded to help vegans travel the world but stay true to their values. The company offers carefully planned tours for small groups that combine exciting locations with vegan dining, Indigenous knowledge, and animal conservation. Ahimsa Travel Club describes these tours as “gentle on the Earth and founded on a deep respect for all living beings.”

Non-harm in thought, word, and action

Each and every trip organized by Ahimsa Travel Club is designed to help travelers understand why certain places cook the dishes they do, and to turn tourism into a more reciprocal and sustainable cultural exchange. For example, previous tours have explored how modern veganism may still be relatively young, but plant-based foods are an ancient culinary tradition, and travelers have spent time learning about ancestral agricultural practices in Peru and meeting Indigenous Zapotec communities in Mexico.

The name Ahimsa Travel Club was chosen carefully to reflect these ideals. In Sanskrit, one of the oldest languages in the world, ahimsa means non-harm in thought, word, and action, which the company described as “the compass we travel by.”

According to Ahimsa Travel Club, by blending the principles of ahimsa with the ethics of modern veganism, “every adventure becomes an opportunity to engage with animals, people and the environment through a lens of compassion and ethical travel.”

What makes Ahimsa Travel Club different

Ahimsa Travel Club Ahimsa Travel Club’s small tours combine exciting locations with vegan dining, Indigenous knowledge, and animal conservation

Prachi Jain, the founder of Escape To, and Kim Giovacco, the founder of Veg Jaunts and Journeys, merged their respective companies to form Ahimsa Travel Club in 2025. In a shared statement, Jain and Giovacco wrote, “We believe that travel has the power to change hearts, inspire action, and grow movements. That’s why we’re committed not just to growing as a company, but to growing the vegan travel movement itself.”

According to Growth Market Reports, the global vegan travel market reached USD $853.2 million in 2024, reflecting “robust growth” and growing demand for plant-based tourism experiences. Growth Market Reports has predicted significant growth in the coming years and said that the market could reach an estimated $1,867.5 million by 2033.

Since 2010, Jain and Giovacco have hosted more than 1,600 travelers on over 110 group trips. These trips have combined some of the world’s most beautiful wonders with immersive experiences, such as visits to animal sanctuaries and nature retreats, volunteering, and engaging with various local initiatives and non-profits.

“We want to create journeys that make people more curious about the world and perhaps a little more connected to it,” Jain and Giovacco said. They added, “We believe that the way to travel with ahimsa is to spend time in nature and learn about local land stewardship, understanding ancient traditions, supporting local businesses and even exploring places that challenge our assumptions.”

Upcoming tours, what to expect, and how to book

Ahimsa Travel Club “Ahimsa Travel Club’s 2027 lineup reflects our belief that vegan travel should be adventurous, culturally immersive, and, above all, fun.”

In 2027, Ahimsa Travel Club will be taking travelers to Sri Lanka (January 9 to January 17), Japan (May 1st to 10th), and Peru (September 10 to September 20), as well as Mexico City, Costa Rica, Peru, North India, Kerala, and more. The company is also offering a fully vegan Spanish language travel tour of Mexico’s famous Oaxaca City, with many other destinations to be announced.

“Ahimsa Travel Club’s 2027 lineup reflects our belief that vegan travel should be adventurous, culturally immersive, and, above all, fun,” Jain said. She added, “Each destination offers something completely different, and we can’t wait to show you. You can develop a deeper appreciation for sustainability when you see firsthand how intimately food systems, culture and ecosystems are connected.

“That’s the kind of travel community we want to create.”

What to expect on a trip with Ahimsa Travel Club

Ahimsa Travel Club Ahimsa Travel Club’s tours combine vegan culinary and cultural experiences while supporting small vegan businesses

On Ahimsa Travel Club’s upcoming visit to Mexico City in January, travelers can expect to explore veganism, art, and culture, connect with vegans from around the world, support Mexican businesses, try pre-Hispanic plant-based food, and learn about the city’s art, history, and other traditions. Travelers will be able to try new recipes, experience the Mesoamerican pyramids of Teotihuacan and Chapultepec’s Anthropology Museum, and even visit the workshop of a local vegan brand that makes vegan leather from fruit.

Summarizing what Ahimsa Travel Club stands for, Jain said, “We want to see the world without compromising our values. We want to eat extraordinarily well. We want to meet other people who understand why this matters. And we want travel to go deeper so that we can all contribute to a more peaceful world and existence.”

Explore the tours and learn more at www.ahimsatravelclub.com. You can also speak to a travel consultant to help you decide where to go next at [email protected].

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