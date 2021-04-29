Reading Time: < 1 minute

American dancer, actor, and social media personality Tessa Brooks says she can’t eat fish anymore after watching Seaspiracy.

The Disney star made the comment in a recent post to her one million Twitter followers.

Tessa Brooks

“I love fish and sushi more than anything but after watching Seaspiracy last night in good conscious I just can’t eat it anymore,” Brooks wrote.

The celeb later posted: “Re-tweeting this to hold myself accountable.”

Tweeting this to hold myself accountable https://t.co/6t1y8UFzxb — Tessa Brooks (@TessaBrooks) April 28, 2021 ‘I just can’t eat it anymore’

However, Brooks isn’t the only star inspired by Seaspiracy to move away from seafood.

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian recently told her 115 million Instagram followers: “Watching Seaspiracy… I haven’t eaten meat in a few months at all but was still eating a little fish. But after watching this…”

Other celebs plugging the documentary include rock legend Bryan Adams, singer Liam Payne, and Little Women star Florence Pugh.

Seaspiracy petition

Following its roaring success, Seaspiracy directors Ali and Lucy Tabrizi created a petition to help protect the oceans.

In just three days, the campaign had garnered more than 100,000 signatures. At the time of writing, it is nearing a staggering 600,000.

The petition calls for the creation of more ‘no-catch’ zones. If successful, they will be instated in ‘at least’ 30 percent of waters around the UK.

It reads: “Unless we act now we will live to see the death of the oceans. And, our children will never know the wonder and beauty of our once thriving blue planet.

“Seaspiracy has exposed the truth. But, we can’t fix this on our own. Now we need action, and that’s where you come in. Together we can change this.”

You can sign the Seaspiracy petition here