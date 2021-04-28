Reading Time: 2 minutes

Tennis ace Venus Williams has invested in vegan marketplace PlantX.

The award-winning athlete, who adopted a plant-based diet 10 years ago, has also become an ambassador for the company.

Venus Williams

Williams will share her ‘personal experience with plant-based eating and lifestyle to help drive awareness to PlantX’s growing platform and product offerings’.

She will also create a list of her favorite PlantX products through a dedicated ‘Venus Favorites’ section of the website. Moreover, the tennis legend will promote the brand’s offerings to her audience on her personal social media platforms.

“Living a plant-based lifestyle has drastically improved my quality of life.” Venus Williams, Tennis Player

In a statement sent to Plant Based News, Williams said: “I’m extremely excited to be partnering with PlantX.

“It’s the first marketplace of its kind and I wish it had been around when I was transitioning to a plant-based diet over a decade ago. Living a plant-based lifestyle has drastically improved my quality of life.

“So, I’m looking forward to working with PlantX to help others learn about the food system and how this lifestyle can help them achieve optimal health.”

Sean Dollinger is the founder of PlantX. He added: “Venus’ success as an elite plant-based athlete is incredibly inspiring.

“I’m thrilled that our values align so powerfully in a way that encourages people to give plant-based living a try and listen to their bodies closely as they transition towards this lifestyle.

“Our partnership with Venus aims to celebrate these values and raise awareness of the incredible heights that a plant-based lifestyle can achieve.”

PlantX

PlantX describes itself as the ‘one-stop-shop for everything plant-based’.

It offers more than 10,000 vegan-friendly products across North America, as well ass meal and indoor plant deliveries.

The company has plans to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing, and its own water brand.

However, PlantX is not limited to an e-commerce platform. It also uses its digital platform to ‘build a community of like-minded consumers, and most importantly, provide education’.

Plant Based News is currently running a giveaway with PlantX. Click here for a chance at winning an Apple Watch worth $500.