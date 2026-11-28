Rob Brydon has revealed his favorite late-night snack, and it’s vegan.

The beloved Welsh actor and comedian made the comments in a recent interview with Talk of the Townsends, a podcast hosted by Hannah and Benedict Townsend.

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In a short clip from the interview shared to Instagram, Benedict lists several plant milks and asks, “How does Rob Brydon feel about alternative milk?”

Brydon says, “I could talk about this forever. Now then, my guilty pleasure of an evening – let’s say I’ve come in after a glamorous event […] – the house is quiet, my wife is sleeping, dreaming sweet dreams of me, my children are resting, and I sit down, and what do you think I’m having as a little late-night treat? I’ll tell you: I’m having Shredded Wheat with oat milk. Used to be Cheerios with oat milk, but no more sugar for Bobby. That’s gone.”

Hannah notes that “the oat makes it sweet” without the need for added sugar, and Brydon responds in the affirmative by tapping his nose and pointing.

In Brydon’s new TV show, Bill’s Included, one episode sees his titular character, Bill, offer plant-based milk to his four new student tenants, with mixed success.

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‘You don’t have to give it a lot of thought before it just doesn’t add up’

While Brydon is not a vegan, he has previously discussed feeling conflicted over the reality of eating meat, and once said he spent a week on a plant-based diet. In 2020, he told the Evening Standard, “I don’t eat as much meat as I used to.”

During a discussion about lamb on episode 151 of Ed Gamble and James Acaster’s podcast Off Menu, Brydon said, “Even as we say this, I’ve dabbled with the thought of vegetarianism. Veganism. I’m not comfortable with the thought of eating these creatures and yet, you hypocrite, you do it.”

He continued, “I remember, actually, it was when we were doing the first [season of The Trip], we pulled over at the side of a field to do something, and there were lambs, and they came up, and I remember then thinking, ‘Rob. What are you doing?’ Because you don’t have to give it a lot of thought before it just doesn’t add up.”

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