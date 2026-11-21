Jason Isaacs has credited veganism and exercise for his good health.

The 63-year-old actor adopted a plant-based diet in 2021 and told Men’s Health about how his lifestyle and exercise regimen support his continued health.

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Isaacs and his daughter tried Veganuary together, but while his daughter eventually stopped, Isaacs “stuck to it,” even while filming seasons two and three of The White Lotus in Sicily and Thailand, respectively. (In Thailand, he could only eat tofu curry.)

In addition to going vegan, Isaacs has tried cutting out oil, sugar, processed fat, and white flour, rice, and bread, in favor of whole grain foods. He previously told GQ that he has to “be careful now,” and takes “a bunch” of supplements.

“I’m infinitely healthier,” Isaacs said. “I lost a bunch of weight – although that’s not what it was about; my stamina’s different; my sleep is different. My cholesterol plummeted. It’s not that I don’t experience massive jealousy of what other people are eating. But I’ve found my lane. And I hope I stick to it because it’s clearly better.

“The science is incontrovertible around plant-based meals. If you’re even toying with the notion of going plant-based, do it for one meal a week or eat meat once a week, like our parents did when they were kids. You really will feel the difference.”

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‘I need routine’

Adobe Stock Jason Isaacs said, “The science is incontrovertible around plant-based meals

Along with his plant-based diet, Isaacs told GQ that he stays fit with a little-and-often approach to working out. “When I have to exercise, which I don’t like doing without a ball, I’ll do the seven-minute workout – or I’ll go to the gym and spend two hours doing less than seven minutes of exercise,” he said.

Isaacs said that he “lives to be on the tennis court,” but also completes regular exercises such as star jumps, wall-sits, squats, crunches, and more. He said that he first adopted bodyweight circuits while shooting 2001’s Black Hawk Down.

“I need routine,” Isaacs said.

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