If you love animals, you probably know the maddening hypocrisy of seeing someone adore their dog while eating lamb for dinner. Ricky Gervais was already poking fun at that contradiction in 2008 when he appeared on Gordon Ramsay’s The F Word.

Gervais, a comedian, actor, and the co-creator of The Office, has become one of the entertainment industry’s most outspoken animal advocates. He confirmed that he was vegan in 2022, and earlier this year, he received the Jane Goodall Award for Unwavering Advocacy for Animals. But Gervais’ animal rights advocacy goes back much further, as his exchange with Ramsay on The F Word demonstrates.

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‘They weren’t pets’

In the episode, Ramsay talks about the shepherd’s pie he has just served Gervais. The chef reveals that the lamb he used came from animals raised in his own backyard, prompting Gervais to question the arrangement. When Gervais suggests the lambs were effectively Ramsay’s pets, the chef says, “they weren’t pets,” but adds that they were friendly and he had to distance himself from them before slaughter.

Gervais immediately spots the dissonance in this attitude to animals.

“Yeah, but you say that, where’s it going to end? You and Jeremy Clarkson in a helicopter shooting your cousins,” he jokes. “‘What? I kept [my] distance from them. I didn’t really know them growing up.'”

The exchange is funny, but it also raises uncomfortable questions about how humans decide which animals deserve affection and which become food. Gervais, who still ate meat at the time of filming, adds that he enjoyed the meal and that he would rather know that animals had good lives and were killed humanely for food.

Gervais then points out the difference between buying anonymous meat and knowing an animal personally. When Ramsay reveals that he named the lambs, Gervais jokes about how, “when you buy it in Tesco, there’s not a name.”

The distinction between a beloved companion and an animal raised for slaughter is often taken for granted, and giving an animal a name arguably makes that contradiction harder to ignore. The exchange between Gervais and Ramsay also highlights one of the most effective ways to draw attention to animal welfare and other issues: skip the solemn lecture and let the jokes do the work.

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From television jokes to animal advocacy

In the years since Gervais appeared on The F Word, he has repeatedly used his platform to challenge animal cruelty, including trophy hunting, animal testing, fur, and bullfighting. He has also spoken against puppy farming, and regularly uses social media to bring animal welfare issues to millions of followers.

Gervais confirmed he was vegan during a 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Before that, he had already spent years campaigning for animals, despite continuing to eat meat. In 2024, he explained his evolving relationship with this contradiction during an appearance on The Overlap, saying he had felt “hypocritical” about saving dogs while eating sheep.

During his acceptance speech for the Jane Goodall Award earlier this year, Gervais downplayed his advocacy work, noting that he tweets, signs petitions, and donates money. Gervais donated £1.9 million to animal charities from his 2023 Armageddon tour, and subsequently donated nearly £2.5 million from 2025’s Mortality tour. In January of this year, he said that it is a “moral obligation” to be kind to animals.

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