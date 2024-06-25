Renowned Plant-Based Physician Dr John McDougall Dies Aged 77

Dr John McDougall, the renowned author and physician known for his advocacy of low fat plant-based diets, has died aged 77.

In a statement, his family described him as a “beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor and friend,” and said that he died peacefully in his sleep last Saturday (June 22).

Dr McDougall pursued a healthcare career after suffering from a stroke aged 18. He was left with a lifelong disability as a result of the stroke, which gave him a passion for transforming the healthcare system.

He wrote a number of books on diets, including The McDougall Plan, which was a New York Times bestseller. He was a member of the Physicians Committee For Responsible Medicine, a nonprofit health organization promoting preventetive medicine and advocating for plant-based diets.

“The world will remember him as the man who revolutionized modern healthcare and championed dietary therapy,” his family wrote. “In honoring Dr. McDougall’s memory, we ask you to continue to live healthfully, love each other and be kind to the environment and the animals who share it.”