‘Obsession’ Actor Makes His Own Organic Plant-Based Milk

Obsession actor Michael Johnston just brought his own homemade, organic, plant-based milk to an interview on Access Hollywood for the hosts to try.

In a recent appearance on the show, Johnston revealed that he avoids dairy and makes his own almond and cashew milk at home to drink with coffee.

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Johnston co-stars in Obsession, a 2025 psychological horror film from Blumhouse and the undisputed, unprecedented breakout hit of the summer so far.

Before his work on Obsession, Johnston appeared in 2021’s Endangered Species and the final two seasons of 2015’s Teen Wolf. He has also voiced numerous video game characters and plays the young Nathan Summers (Cable) in X-Men ‘97.

When asked by Access Hollywood hosts Kit Hoover and Jessica Radloff what his current “obsession” is, Johnston told them about “falling in love” with a “beautiful Italian espresso machine,” with which he makes lattes at home.

“I can’t do the dairy,” Johnston said, and added, “So I started making my own milk. I actually made some almond milk and cashew milk for here, I made it last night. They are organic, sweetened with dates. I actually made the vanilla extract that I put in this.”

After trying the almond milk, Radloff said, “That is really good.”

Read more: Tom Hanks Says ‘There’s No Such Thing As Almond Milk’

The record-breaking box office success of ‘Obsession’

In June, Obsession overtook 2025’s Sinners to become the highest-grossing live-action, English-language, original film of the 2020s. In July, it passed 1973’s Enter the Dragon to become the highest-grossing film with a budget under USD $1 million.

The two lead actors, in particular, have received acclaim for their performances in Obsession, and Johnston described his co-star, Inde Navarrette, as “incredible.”

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