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‘Obsession’ Actor Makes His Own Organic Plant-Based Milk

Michael Johnston, the star of this summer's hit horror film 'Obsession,' makes his own non-dairy milk

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2 Minutes Read

Photo shows 'Obsession' actor Michael Johnston during a recent appearance on 'Access Hollywood,' pouring a glass of plant-based almond milk that he made himself Michael Johnston even makes his own vanilla extra to flavor the plant-based milk - Media Credit: Access Hollywood / YouTube

Obsession actor Michael Johnston just brought his own homemade, organic, plant-based milk to an interview on Access Hollywood for the hosts to try.

In a recent appearance on the show, Johnston revealed that he avoids dairy and makes his own almond and cashew milk at home to drink with coffee.

Read more: Millie Bobby Brown Doubles Down After Saying Quinoa ‘Smells Like A Vegan’

Johnston co-stars in Obsession, a 2025 psychological horror film from Blumhouse and the undisputed, unprecedented breakout hit of the summer so far.

Before his work on Obsession, Johnston appeared in 2021’s Endangered Species and the final two seasons of 2015’s Teen Wolf. He has also voiced numerous video game characters and plays the young Nathan Summers (Cable) in X-Men ‘97.

When asked by Access Hollywood hosts Kit Hoover and Jessica Radloff what his current “obsession” is, Johnston told them about “falling in love” with a “beautiful Italian espresso machine,” with which he makes lattes at home.

“I can’t do the dairy,” Johnston said, and added, “So I started making my own milk. I actually made some almond milk and cashew milk for here, I made it last night. They are organic, sweetened with dates. I actually made the vanilla extract that I put in this.”

After trying the almond milk, Radloff said, “That is really good.”

Read more: Tom Hanks Says ‘There’s No Such Thing As Almond Milk’

The record-breaking box office success of ‘Obsession’

In June, Obsession overtook 2025’s Sinners to become the highest-grossing live-action, English-language, original film of the 2020s. In July, it passed 1973’s Enter the Dragon to become the highest-grossing film with a budget under USD $1 million.

The two lead actors, in particular, have received acclaim for their performances in Obsession, and Johnston described his co-star, Inde Navarrette, as “incredible.”

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Liam Pritchett

Liam writes about the environment, sustainability, and animal welfare. They have freelanced for Plant Based News since 2022 and worked in vegan digital media since 2019. Liam has also worked as an assistant editor for a B2B magazine, a staff writer, a researcher, and countless other things. They studied English Literature and Film at the University Of East Anglia, where they were introduced to animal rights. They live in Norwich, UK, with a notoriously stubborn rescue dog.

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