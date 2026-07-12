Millie Bobby Brown Doubles Down After Saying Quinoa ‘Smells Like A Vegan’

Millie Bobby Brown has doubled down after saying that quinoa “smells like a vegan.”

Brown, the star of Stranger Things, Enola Holmes, and 2024’s Damsel, explained in a recent interview that she wasn’t “hating on the vegan community” when she made the comments originally, but added that quinoa “is what you eat.”

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In a 2024 episode of Ladbible’s Snack Wars series, Brown was asked to guess what food was hidden underneath a silver serving dish. Just before removing the cover, she said, “I already don’t like the smell of it. It smells like a vegan. Am I right?”

After removing the dish and revealing that the food was quinoa, Brown said, “Yeah, I’m right.” She then added, “I hate quinoa, it looks like little dead ants in a bowl.”

In June, Brown addressed the comments during an interview with Josh Horowitz for his Happy Sad Confused podcast. When asked if there was a food that made her feel confused, Brown again took aim at quinoa, then described the Ladbible segment.

“It’s going around, because I say in this interview… I can’t see the quinoa and it’s covered, and then I say it smells like a vegan, and then I open it [and] I go ‘oh, quinoa,’ and everybody’s like ‘Millie is hating on the vegan community,’ and I’m like, ‘I’m not, it’s what you eat.’” she said. “It’s not you, it’s just a food, but I just don’t like quinoa.”

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‘It’s funny when people think plant-based food is gross’

Brown’s feelings on quinoa resurfaced in May. When Plant Based News (PBN) shared a clip of the 2024 interview in June, it received tens of thousands of interactions, many of which highlighted the fact that Brown is a self-professed animal lover. She lives on a farm with over 60 animals, but does still eat meat and animal products.

One user commented, “It’s funny when people think plant-based food is gross but have no problem eating animal carcasses.” The comment received more than 20,000 likes. Other users highlighted the fact that quinoa is an extremely nutritionally dense pseudocereal that humans have been cultivating for over 5,000 years.

The ancient food is indigenous to South America’s Andean region, including Ecuador, Peru, Chile, and Bolivia, where it remains an important staple.

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