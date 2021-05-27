Grammy award-winning singer Lizzo has veganized Gordon Ramsay’s viral bacon breakfast recipe.
The star regularly promotes a plant-based diet to her 15.5 million TikTok followers – and says veganism brings her ‘joy’ and is ‘pretty easy’.
Lizzo X Gordon Ramsey
Her latest video takes on the celebrity chef’s Bacon Jam Toast recipe.
The breakfast dish originally included non-vegan ingredients such as butter, bacon, and scrambled eggs. However, Lizzo substituted these with plant-based alternatives, including JUST egg.
“This so good I would put it on my booty hole,” the star captioned the video.
Vegan meat
Last year, Lizzo – whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson – said she was sick of people saying vegans ‘don’t eat meat’.
The musician made the comment in an Instagram post, in which she shared a recipe featuring jack fruit.
In the video, she says: “I’m sick of people saying vegans don’t eat meat, b*tch – watch me eat this jackfruit meat.”
She then shows her followers how to prepare the plant-based meat – boiling the flesh, and seasoning it with a slew of spices, oil, and vinegar.
Once prepped, she bags the jackfruit, saying she can use it for a range of dishes. She then finishes the video by saying: “Look at that. It’s meat!”