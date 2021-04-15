Reading Time: 2 minutes

F1 champ Lewis Hamilton is urging his fans to ‘stop eating meat’.

The pro racer turned vegan advocate shared an article headlined Confessions of a slaughterhouse worker with his Instagram followers.

The feature, which was published on the BBC last year, tells the story of an anonymous abattoir worker in the UK.

It explores how the working conditions affected the worker’s mental health, who said becoming ‘numb to death and suffering’ was ‘necessary for survival’.

‘Confessions of a slaughterhouse worker’

“Emotions in the abattoir tended to be bottled up,” the article reads. “Nobody talked about their feelings.

“There was an overwhelming sense that you weren’t allowed to show weakness. Plus, there were a lot of workers who wouldn’t have been able to talk about their feelings to the rest of us even if they’d wanted to.

“Many were migrant workers, predominantly from Eastern Europe, whose English wasn’t good enough for them to seek help if they were struggling.”

‘Emotions in the abattoir tended to be bottled up’.

‘Please take a moment to think’

Hamilton told his 21.8 million followers: “100 million animals per month [are] killed in the UK.

“Those of you that eat meat, please take a moment to think. Please stop eating meat, we have to end this horrific atrocity.”

Lewis Hamilton: ‘Please Stop Eating Meat’

This isn’t the first time Hamilton has used his platform to advocate for animal rights.

Last year, he said the COVID-19 lockdown has shown people how animals living in captivity feel.

The star uploaded a series of images of pandas locked in an enclosure. He captioned the post: “If you’re home on lockdown, perhaps you can feel a little of what the animals in captivity go through every day, their entires lives stopped from them.

“In future, please don’t go to any zoos or circuses because this is what our money goes to supporting #NoMoreZoos #Freedom.”

You can read Confessions of a slaughterhouse worker here