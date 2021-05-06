Reading Time: 2 minutes 'I try to get them to eat as much plant-based as possible' Credit: Kim Kardashian
Reading Time: 2 minutes

Kim Kardashian says she tries to make her kids eat plant-based ‘as much as possible’. 

The reality TV star made the comment in a recent vegan cooking tutorial for Poosh

Are Kim Kardashian’s kids plant-based?

While cooking Beyond Beef tacos with Tracy Romulus – Kim was asked whether her four children like the vegan dish.

“They do,” the celeb replied. I try to get them to eat as much plant-based as possible. They really don’t know the difference.”

Kim added that her daughter North was particular ‘into’ vegan food. 

‘Mostly’ plant-based

Last year, during a Twitter Q&A, the media personality turned entrepreneur announced she had ditched meat and was ‘mostly’ plant-based.

When asked whether her children also followed a vegan diet, Kim responded: “Yess they do! North is a pescatarian though.”

In the cooking tutorial, Kim also spoke about her journey with plant-based eating.

Kim featured in a vegan cooking tutorial for Poosh

“I didn’t do it religiously – only when I was at home,” she said. “I just met chefs that loved to cook plant-based and were teaching me so much about, like, sea moss and all of these amazing food that have these really good health benefits.

“So, I would always say I’m plant-based when I’m at home but I’m not plant-based if I go to a restaurant like I can’t control myself.

“Then I stopped, I got over it. Maybe a year later, I got reintroduced to it. I think I tried something that was just really good and it was plant-based. 

“Luckily, I have the help of amazing chefs that have figured out how to find the things I love and make a plant-based version of that.”

Kim added that she never wants to be a ‘hypocrite’ and said there may be times where she still consumes animal products in the future. 

You can follow Kim Kardashian on Instagram here

Liam Giliver

Liam is the Deputy Editor and Social Media Coordinator for Plant Based News. He has written for a number of top publications including Gay Times, Attitude Magazine, Oh Comely, and The Huffington Post - and is the author of 'We're Worried About Him'.