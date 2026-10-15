Erling Haaland Says He ‘Truly’ Admires Cows

Erling Haaland has said that he “truly” admires cows.

The Norwegian athlete hopes to retire to a farm and live “together with the animals” after he is done with playing professional football.

Read more: Footballer Chris Smalling Says He’s Been Vegan For ‘Nearly 10 Years’

Haaland currently plays for both Manchester City and Norway, and is considered one of the best footballers in the world. The 26-year-old striker discussed his desire to retire to a farm in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal.

When asked about the parts of farm life he is most looking forward to, Haaland said, “Peacefulness. And kind of living together with animals.”

He added, “I’ve said it before, I truly admire the cows, the way they live, the way they look at life and everything; they just lay and relax all day, outside, eating grass, not stressing about anything. I think actually us humans can take a lot from cows.”

Cows are intelligent, curious, sociable animals who bond through touch and learn through play. As noted by Haaland, cows do often appear calm, though their natural behaviors are informed and often stifled by typical farm settings.

Roughly 85 percent of UK livestock is raised on factory farms, including cows. According to World Animal Protection, dairy cows can spend as little as 20 minutes with their mothers before being separated forever, and from just three months old, are treated as “milking machines,” kept in cramped conditions, then killed.

A recent survey by The Vegan Society found that 65 percent of people in the UK believe factory farming is unacceptable, even though around 82 percent of respondents were meat-eaters. Twenty-three percent also described organic animal farming as unacceptable.

Read more: Most Brits Are Opposed To Bloodsports, Animal Testing, Fur, And Factory Farming

Erling Haaland drinks raw dairy milk

In 2025, Haaland shared a video of himself drinking raw dairy milk as part of his daily routine. While raw milk is described by some as natural due to the lack of processing, a nutritionist stated that copying Haaland’s diet could be “unsafe.”

Sammy Gecsoyler, a reporter at the Guardian, tried out Haaland’s diet shortly after the video aired. He described raw milk in his coffee as “bearable,” but also observed “swirling blotches” of fat on the surface and said, “I can’t bear more than a few sips.”

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