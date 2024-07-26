Kamala Harris, who is likely to become the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee for the 2024 election, has dabbled in plant-based ingredients and dishes several times over the years.

She told The Cut all about her daily routine – including breakfast – back in 2018. After a morning work out and getting ready, she said: “I usually stand at my kitchen counter eating some kind of Raisin Bran in almond milk while I look at my schedule for the day.”

Harris certainly isn’t alone in this. Almond milk remains one of the most popular plant-based milks alongside oat, and both are among the lowest carbon milk options available today. As of 2023, almond milk still “dominates” the US milk substitute market at approximately USD $1.3 billion per year.

Harris trials eating vegan before 6pm

In 2019, at a CNN climate change town hall meeting, Harris expressed support for updated dietary guidelines to encourage the reduction of red meat consumption nationwide. (Beef consumption in the US is formidable at 30 billion pounds per year, and contributes to cruelty, deforestation, biodiversity loss, and the climate crisis along with negative health outcomes.)

Two years later, in 2021, Harris stopped by the all-vegan Las Vegas-based eatery Tacotarian on the recommendation of her colleague and longtime vegan advocate Senator Cory Booker. According to Tacotarian, she picked up a variety of vegan tacos and homemade hot sauces, and mentioned to staff she was trying to eat plant-based food before 6pm every day.

In a post on Instagram at the time, Tacotarian co-founder Kristen Corral described Harris as “so kind” in talking with the restaurant’s workers, and wrote: “We’re excited to hear you’re dabbling in veganism (at least before 6pm) and we hope you continue on that journey.”

