John Barnes Collaborates With Vegan Brand To Release Euros Song

Ex-footballer John Barnes has teamed up with plant-based meat brand THIS to release a new music track and video.

“THIS Is The One” is a football anthem that marks the Euros, a tournament that’s taking place now in Germany. THIS describes the new song as a “Euro inspired summer BBQ banger parody track.” The music video depicts Barnes cooking a BBQ with someone dressed like England manager Gareth Southgate.

“Every time you mention barbecues people get excited – it’s a British tradition, and football of course, because the Euros are now here – and everyone loves a football anthem,” Barnes said in a statement. “So when the opportunity to team up with THIS came along on a song that brings together barbecuing, football, music and helping the environment it was a win-win situation.”

THIS John Barnes attends a BBQ with a Gareth Southgate lookalike in the music video

Barnes is considered to be one of the best England players of all time. He played for teams including Watford, Liverpool, and Newcastle United before retiring in 1999, and he now works as an author, commentator, and pundit. Barnes is also known for the hugely successful 1990 England World Cup song World in Motion, a New Order track that Barnes did a guest rap on.

THIS Is The One

The new song contains references to well-known England football stars including Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer, and Paul Gascoigne. It also names current players like Jude Bellingham, who scored for England in the country’s first match against Serbia on Sunday.

Through the song, THIS is encouraging football fans to replace their BBQ meat with plant-based alternatives this summer. The company, which was named the UK’s fastest growing food brand last year, offers vegan pork sausages, beef burgers, lamb kebabs, and other meat-free alternatives.

“As well as making award winning bangers at THIS, we believe in the joy of coming together over a meal that’s good for both our taste buds and the planet,” THIS CEO Mark Cuddigan said in a statement. “So, fire up the grill, turn up the volume because THIS Is The One!”

