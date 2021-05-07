Reading Time: < 1 minute

Acclaimed actor Joanna Lumley says she never eats meat or fish and feels ‘as fit as a flea’.

The Absolutely Fabulous star made the comment while promoting No Meat May.

The initiative kicked off this week with a record-breaking 65,000 sign-ups – a staggering 91 percent increase from 2020.

Joanna Lumley

In a statement sent to PBN, Lumley said: “Why not give it a try? Day by day, go without meat, or cut down on how much you consume.

“Eventually we are all going to have to reduce our reliance on the world struggling to feed cereals to fatten animals to be eaten by rich countries. So, why not start now?

“I am as fit as a very fit flea and I never eat meat or fish… so truly it will not harm your health. Try it. Please. Just for May.”

No Meat May

No Meat May urges consumers to pledge to give up meat for four main reasons: their health, the environment, for animals and to ensure a more sustainable food system for all.

Ryan Alexander, No Meat May’s co-founder, said: “Significant research over many years has shown that eating meat and other animal products is not only hugely damaging to the environment but can increase the risk of developing certain cancers, obesity and reduced life expectancy.

“COVID-19 has also served to highlight the link between our overconsumption of animals and public health crises.

“It’s vital that the causes of these big issues are really brought to the attention of the public, so they can make fully informed choices about what they put on their plate.”

You can learn more about No Meat May here